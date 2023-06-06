Get Ready With Eni Popoola For Veuve Clicquot POLO Classic | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Veuve Clicquot is globally known for its colourful Polo event partnerships featuring vibrant fashion. Check out what New York-based Nigerian-American beauty and lifestyle blogger — Eni Popoola — wore to the recent #VCPOLOClassic in today’s vlog.

Eni rocks a sultry floral 2-piece comprising a tiered skirt and crop top with golden block heels and a cute purse. Hair let down, she accessorized the outfit with sunnies, a pair of pinup earrings and jewellery. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eni Popoola | NYC Blogger (@enigivensunday)

Credit: @enigivensunday