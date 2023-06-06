Connect with us

Get Ready With Eni Popoola For Veuve Clicquot POLO Classic | WATCH

Experience the Beauty of Craftsmanship at the Exquisite Lagos Leather Fair | June 17th & 18th

BN Style Spotlight: Jackie Aina Rocked a Stunning Ankara Ball Gown at Afro Ball 2023

5 Ways to Embrace the Topless Blazer Look With Flair – You’re Welcome!

5 Times Halima Aden Has Served Breathtaking Hijabi Looks Since Her Sensational Return

Daniel Etim Effiong Will Show You How A Classy Man Stands Out With Simplicity All Week

From Waves to Weaves: 10x10 Storms the Hair Industry with a 9-Day Market Activation in Lagos

An Exclusive Look At The Inaugural Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don't Want to Miss Our “A Better You” Series This June!

For The 1st Time, Burna Boy Launches Iconic Jean Paul Gaultier Re-edition Sunglasses Today

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Veuve Clicquot is globally known for its colourful Polo event partnerships featuring vibrant fashion. Check out what New York-based Nigerian-American beauty and lifestyle blogger — Eni Popoola — wore to the recent #VCPOLOClassic in today’s vlog.

Eni rocks a sultry floral 2-piece comprising a tiered skirt and crop top with golden block heels and a cute purse. Hair let down, she accessorized the outfit with sunnies, a pair of pinup earrings and jewellery. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

Credit: @enigivensunday

Avatar photo

