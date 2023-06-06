Experience the Beauty of Craftsmanship at the Exquisite Lagos Leather Fair | June 17th & 18th

The highly anticipated Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) returns with a bigger and better 2023 edition. The event, which is the largest gathering of leather enthusiasts in Africa, is set to take place between Saturday, June 17th and Sunday, June 18th, 2023 at the Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Lagos Leather Fair is an annual event that brings together designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers of leather products from all over the world. The event provides a platform for participants to showcase their products, network with industry professionals, and learn about the latest trends and innovations in the leather industry.

The LLF2023, themed Staying Ahead – Creativity | Collaboration | Commitment aims to make a lasting impact through the introduction of the LLF Accelerator Programme, an innovative mentoring and development initiative. Six selected leather brands, three specializing in footwear and three in handbags, will receive guidance and support from experienced entrepreneurs who possess valuable industry insights.

The event will feature a range of exciting activities, including engaging conversations, masterclasses, and workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to delve into the techniques of shoemaking, learn about branding fundamentals, understand effective product pricing and positioning, and explore strategies for breaking into global markets. Additionally, the Fair will host Pitch-A-LeatherBiz, an exciting pitching session where individual brands can present their business ideas to potential investors.

In a significant development for LLF, the event will introduce the LLF Awards for the first time. These awards will honour outstanding leather designers, recognizing their excellence and innovation within the industry. By celebrating the achievements of talented individuals, LLF aims to inspire and motivate others while fostering a culture of excellence within the African leather community.

To stay up to date with the latest conference agenda, speakers, confirmed exhibitors, and more, visit the official Lagos Leather Fair website or check out their Instagram for up-to-date posts @lagosleatherfair.

Registration is now open and is free. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to witness the growth and development of the African leather industry while connecting with industry experts and emerging talents.

For press enquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

