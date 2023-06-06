BN Style Spotlight: Jackie Aina Rocked a Stunning Ankara Ball Gown at Afro Ball 2023

Connect with us

In late May, a powerful convergence of activists, influencers, executives, artists, and business leaders unfolded at the highly anticipated third annual AFRICON conference in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, California.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lavishly Jackie (@lavishlyjackie)

Organised by Amplify Africa, the multi-day event encompassed an array of captivating experiences, including the Afro Ball Gala, where distinguished guests donned their most exquisite African attire to celebrate and recognise individuals who have contributed to excellence in the Diasporan community.

One of the stylish guests was non-other than Mega-influencer and entrepreneur Jackie Aina who looked like the belle of the ball in her custom-made, one-shoulder Ankara ball gown, masterminded by Cameroonian designer Claude Kameni.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

The asymmetrical piece boasted a striking gathering on the neckline, creating a mesmerising visual flow that elegantly swept across her left shoulder. Not to be overlooked, the ensemble was further enhanced by a dramatic train, adding an extra touch of allure to the overall look.

Jackie completed her look with perfectly styled blue gele, drop earrings and a matching, multi-layer necklace complemented by a subtle glam look with glossy brown lips.

Jackie and her fiancé Denis Asamoah transformed the event into an enchanting date night, exuding elegance as they showcased coordinated outfits, solidifying their status as the most stylish couple of the evening.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

Credits

 Dress: @claudekameni 

Jewellery: @blossomboxjewelry 

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

 

