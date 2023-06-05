Connect with us

5 Ways to Embrace the Topless Blazer Look With Flair – You're Welcome!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lately, fashion-forward individuals, including some of our favourite BellaStylistas, have embraced their femininity by wearing nothing — not even a bra — underneath their blazers. While it may have gained widespread attention lately, style stars have embraced this look for some time now.

The beauty of the shirtless blazer trend lies in its simplicity. The absence of a shirt adds a touch of intrigue and confidence, elevating your ensemble to new heights. It’s a fashion statement that speaks volumes while maintaining an air of subtle daringness.

One of the remarkable aspects of the shirtless blazer trend is its versatility. Depending on personal comfort and style preferences, individuals can experiment with varying levels of skin exposure, ranging from subtle hints to more daring reveals.

Want to try out the trend? We’ve got plenty of inspiration, so you can find the topless blazer look just for you.

Elevate Your Style with Wide-Lapel Blazers

When it comes to blazers, the lapel style can make a significant difference in the level of coverage they provide. If you’re seeking a blazer that offers more coverage and presence, look no further than wide-lapel blazers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thabsie (@thabsie_sa)

Use Accessories to Your Advantage

A topless blazer look is suitable for daytime occasions. The charming white suit pictured below works perfectly thanks to the open silhouette of the blazer complemented by the multi-layer pearl necklace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siphosethu Nkosi (@sethu_nkosi)

Explore Shapes and Silhouettes

The oversized blazer offers a unique blend of comfort and style. Its relaxed fit and generous proportions create a chic and contemporary silhouette that complements the daringness of the topless look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

Explore Texture

When it comes to embracing the topless blazer trend, your imagination knows no bounds. From the delicate allure of lace and the luxurious feel of silk to the timeless comfort of cotton and the captivating texture of 3D detailing, the options are limitless.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

Go Bold or Go Home

In the realm of topless blazer fashion, there’s no limit to your creative expression. Take it up a notch by ditching all the buttons on your blazer, allowing for a sleek, buttonless look that exudes effortless style. And why stop there? Dare to embrace vibrant hues that inject a burst of personality into your ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marii Pazz (@mariipvzz)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

