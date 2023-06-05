5 Times Halima Aden Has Served Breathtaking Hijabi Looks Since Her Sensational Return

Since gaining worldwide recognition as the first contestant at Miss Minnesota USA to wear a hijab, Somali-American Halima Aden has made significant strides in the fashion industry, pushing stereotypical boundaries and challenging unfair beauty standards. Halima advocates for diversity and inclusivity within the industry while standing for Muslim representation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima (@halima)

We spotted the 25-year-old trailblazer making outstanding appearances from Cannes, France to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, all wrapped up and gorgeously so.

Playing dress up with global luxe brands like Gucci and Swarovski, rocking Valentino and getting styled by Jason Rembert, Halima Aden is refining red carpet sophistication with an item rarely seen at such events before now — the hijab. Keep scrolling to see more of her looks in Cannes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FWRD (@fwrd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima (@halima)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima (@halima)

The Somali refugee who was born at the Kakuma camp in Kenya, where she resided until she was relocated to Minnesota at age 7, has led a remarkable journey of success that inspires millions of people forced to flee their home countries.

Halima Aden was honoured with the Women Empowerment Award by the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) in Cannes. She graced the event in an exquisite blue-black ruffled dress paired with black heels and hijab. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima (@halima)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WIBA AWARDS ® (@wibaawards)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima (@halima)

Halima’s reemergence in the fashion industry and her aspirations to transcend limitations continue to foster meaningful change and inspire a new era of inclusivity and representation.

In Cannes, WWD got ready with the first ever veiled personality on the cover of Vogue — Halima Aden & her stylist — Jason Rembert. Hit the ▶ button below to catch a glimpse:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWD (@wwd)

Watch the full video here

Halimah at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima (@halima)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima (@halima)

Credits

@halima

@wibaawards

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!