Daniel Etim Effiong Will Show You How A Classy Man Stands Out With Simplicity All Week

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on award-winning Nigerian actor, filmmaker & event host – Daniel Etim Effiong, a style star who is much loved for his simple yet classy taste in fashion.

From luxe tuxedos to modish natives and dapper casuals, join us as we explore Daniel’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Show up to that black tie event in a dapper black tuxedo layered with a crisp white shirt and bow tie. Accessorise with silver jewellery to further elevate the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Tuesday

Rock a bold-coloured 2-piece with white footies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Wednesday

A kimono + muffler × pair of heels make a stand-out combo for mid-week slay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Thursday

Pair denim/chinos trousers with a white T-shirt and a colourful embroidered jacket. Push boundaries with blonde hair and funky accessories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Friday

PJ or shorts, what’s it gon’ be?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Saturday

Go indigenous with a colourful Aso-oke Agbada layered with black slim-fit buba and midi-length Sokoto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Sunday

A tux with a touch of gold is a great way to make a fashion statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Credit: @etimeffiong

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!