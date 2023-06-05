Connect with us

Daniel Etim Effiong Will Show You How A Classy Man Stands Out With Simplicity All Week

From Waves to Weaves: 10x10 Storms the Hair Industry with a 9-Day Market Activation in Lagos

An Exclusive Look At The Inaugural Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don't Want to Miss Our "A Better You" Series This June!

For The 1st Time, Burna Boy Launches Iconic Jean Paul Gaultier Re-edition Sunglasses Today

It's All About Dreamy Blues This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 239

This "Okrika Stylist" Vincent Ebuka Wants You to Embrace Thrifting

#WorkWearFashion: Your Complete Guide to a Refreshed Work Wardrobe

Let Charlotte Kamale Show You What A Modern Gem Wears On Flights | WATCH

Slay Like A Boss With This Outfit Inspiration From Olivia Arukwe

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on award-winning Nigerian actor, filmmaker & event host  – Daniel Etim Effiong, a style star who is much loved for his simple yet classy taste in fashion.

From luxe tuxedos to modish natives and dapper casuals, join us as we explore Daniel’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Show up to that black tie event in a dapper black tuxedo layered with a crisp white shirt and bow tie. Accessorise with silver jewellery to further elevate the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Tuesday

Rock a bold-coloured 2-piece with white footies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Wednesday

A kimono + muffler × pair of heels make a stand-out combo for mid-week slay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Thursday

Pair denim/chinos trousers with a white T-shirt and a colourful embroidered jacket. Push boundaries with blonde hair and funky accessories

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Friday

PJ or shorts, what’s it gon’ be?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Saturday

Go indigenous with a colourful Aso-oke Agbada layered with black slim-fit buba and midi-length Sokoto

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Sunday

A tux with a touch of gold is a great way to make a fashion statement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Credit: @etimeffiong

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

