Daniel Etim Effiong Will Show You How A Classy Man Stands Out With Simplicity All Week
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on award-winning Nigerian actor, filmmaker & event host – Daniel Etim Effiong, a style star who is much loved for his simple yet classy taste in fashion.
From luxe tuxedos to modish natives and dapper casuals, join us as we explore Daniel’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Show up to that black tie event in a dapper black tuxedo layered with a crisp white shirt and bow tie. Accessorise with silver jewellery to further elevate the look.
Tuesday
Rock a bold-coloured 2-piece with white footies
Wednesday
A kimono + muffler × pair of heels make a stand-out combo for mid-week slay
Thursday
Pair denim/chinos trousers with a white T-shirt and a colourful embroidered jacket. Push boundaries with blonde hair and funky accessories
Friday
PJ or shorts, what’s it gon’ be?
Saturday
Go indigenous with a colourful Aso-oke Agbada layered with black slim-fit buba and midi-length Sokoto
Sunday
A tux with a touch of gold is a great way to make a fashion statement
Credit: @etimeffiong