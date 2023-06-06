The Heineken’s Epic UEFA Champions League Final is coming to Lagos this June | Here is what to expect



Join Heineken for an unforgettable viewing experience of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) finals at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos on Saturday, June 10th. As one of the world’s premium lager beers, Heineken came through as the go-to partner for the biggest football event of the year.

The night promises to be filled with electrifying energy, roaring cheers, and a sense of togetherness like no other as you watch the titans of European football, Manchester City and Inter Milan, battle it out with a star-studded lineup.

Heineken, known for creating unforgettable football experiences, has prepared a remarkable roaster of thrilling side attractions for the evening. From interactive challenges that will push your skills to the limit, to photo booths that will capture fans’ memorable moments, there will be no shortage of entertainment to keep your adrenaline pumping during breaks in the game.

And that’s not all! Expect mesmerising performances from Afro-fusion stars — Omah Lay, Fave, Bayanni, Minz, DJs Titanium and Anonymous and energetic hypeman, Toby Shang during the event. Are you ready to have an amazing time?

But remember, whether you bleed blue for Manchester City, or your heart beats for Inter Milan, or you are seeking an exhilarating evening filled with football and camaraderie, this UCL viewing experience is not just about the game, it is about forging connections with fellow football fans, making lifelong friends, and revelling in the shared passion for the beautiful game with Heineken in hand.

Mark your calendars because, on the big day, the doors swing open at 6 pm, giving you ample time to soak in the electric pre-match excitement and secure your spot for this historic encounter.

Make sure you don’t miss out on this opportunity. Follow and engage with @heinekenng across all social media platforms to book your place in this footballing paradise. Heineken promises an evening of football and entertainment all in one unforgettable night!

Sponsored Content