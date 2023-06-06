Get these Latest Devices and stand a chance to Win Exciting Prizes in the TECNO Mid-Year Sales Promo

Get ready for an unforgettable month of June as TECNO is having the Mid-Year Sales Promo. You get to have the opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of incredible offers, instant gift items, and the chance to win extraordinary prizes. Starting from June 5th to July 15th, 2023, prepare to be swept off your feet with unbeatable deals that will leave you wanting more.

Walk into any selected TECNO store to gift yourself any of the cutting-edge smartphones– PHANTOM Series, CAMON 20 Series, SPARK 10 Series or POP 7 Series, and leave not only with a top-notch device but also with a delightful surprise! As a way of showing gratitude to their customers, TECNO is also giving away instant gift items for making a purchase. From 5KG bags of Rice and Groundnut oil to small bags of salts. These goodies will add an extra touch of excitement to your shopping experience.

The excitement doesn’t end there! TECNO wants to make this promo truly unforgettable, which is why there will be a grand prize draw. With every qualifying purchase, you will receive a raffle ticket that could make you the lucky winner of the fantastic home appliances! Picture yourself in a kitchen buffed up with a brand-new gas cooker or immersing yourself in a captivating movie on your new TV? How about the convenience of a sleek Microwave at your fingertips? These gifts are indeed mind-blowing and thoughtful.

The TECNO Mid-Year Sales Promo could be your golden ticket to a month filled with surprises, thrills, and the possibility of walking away with incredible prizes. The promo starts on June 5th and ends on July 15th, 2023, so make your way to the TECNO official stores, and explore their sensational devices. Also remember to engage with TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for a chance to get more rewards. Stay tuned for more updates, get ready to ignite your passion for technology, and let the excitement begin!

