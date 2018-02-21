BellaNaija

London, Manchester, Birmingham… Davido ends 30 Billion UK Tour

21.02.2018

Davido ended his 30 Billion UK Tour on Monday, 19th, February 2018, in Hertfordshire after 6 nights of amazing performances and making history by selling out one of the UK’s most prestigious music venues; London’s 5000 capacity 02 Academy.

The tour started with a great show in Leicester on February 14th, following a press conference at Sony Music’s office in London where Davido, officials from Sony Music and Smade Entertainment gave journalists and invited guests a hint of what to expect.

The 30 Billion UK Tour moved through sold out venues in Birmingham, Dublin, Manchester, London and Hertfordshire without disappointing the fans as night after night, they poured out of the halls more excited than when they came in. At the London show, the excitement was at a premium as Davido treated concert attendees to surprise performances from Wizkid, Mr Eazi and London rapper, Not3s. DJ ECool and Mayorkun who were billed to appear, also performed to enthusiastic reactions from the crowd.

See photos from the tour below:

Photography: Michael Tubes Creations | Dope Human Being | Kymages

