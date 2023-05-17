Connect with us

Arsema Thomas Landed Her First Queue Feature—and It Was SO Worth the Wait

Arséma Adeoluwayemi Hamera Thomas, an exceptional Nigerian-Ethiopian actress, was recently featured in Netflix‘s internal magazine, Queue, alongside her talented Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story castmates, India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest. Arséma shared fascinating insights into her incredible journey thus far in the exclusive interview.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Arsema Thomas in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Shaniqwa Jarvis/Netflix © 2023

During the interview, Arséma exuded elegance, sporting chic straightbacks and a natural, fresh-faced beauty look that highlighted her fluffy, well-groomed eyebrows and understated neutral lips. Her impeccable styling showcased a preppy aesthetic, as she effortlessly embraced boxy blazers, coats, polo shirts, and trendy graphic denim. Arséma’s fashion choices perfectly complemented her versatile acting skills, adding to her undeniable charm and captivating presence. With her extraordinary talent and distinctive sense of style, Arséma Adeoluwayemi Hamera Thomas continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

On inspiration and working with Shonda

“This is one of the emotional questions for me because I grew up watching Kerry Washington, with her massive glass of wine in that beautiful apartment in Washington, D.C.,” says Thomas. “I knew I wanted to do acting, but I didn’t know if anybody would want me to tell that story. And seeing Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, even Aja Naomi King — these are intelligent, well-spoken, witty, complex characters. It’s abso​lutely an honor that Shonda would even trust me to tell this story.

On the weight and responsibility of playing Lady Danbury

“I want to be a part of truthful storytelling, specifically for Black women. I want to be telling stories that don’t usually get told,” says Thomas. “I want to be part of changing people’s minds, and I also want the team that I’m working with to be a hundred percent invested in that, the way that this crew was with Queen Charlotte.”

Credits

Feature by @netflixqueue
Photography by @sheekswinsalways
Styling by @shirleyoamartey
Makeup by @nohelia.reyes
Hair by @issacvpoleon

Read the full feature here

