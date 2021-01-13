“Playing Chenille Changed My Life” – Kerry Washington Celebrates 20th Anniversary of “Save The Last Dance”

Hollywood star Kerry Washington celebrates the 20 years anniversary of “Save The Last Dance” with a behind the scenes photo of herself and costars Sean Patrick Thomas, Julia Stiles and Garland Whitt.

“OH EM GEE!!!!! Save the Last Dance turns 20 years old today 😱😱😱😱😱! Playing Chenille changed my life,” the 43-year-old actress captioned the photo. “I read that script and I felt like I KNEW her. At the time, I also knew the narrative that was being served in culture about who Black teen moms are. And I knew that if done right, this was an opportunity to transform some stereotyped thinking and make this young woman REAL. And human. And deserving of love and attention. I loooooved being a part of this film This cast. This crew. So many “slammin” memories! 😍😜”

“Save The Last Dance” which premiered in 2001 gave Kerry one of her first big roles, Chenille. The film follows the story of a white midwestern ballet dancer, Sara who goes to live with her father in Chicago after losing her mum to a car accident and finds herself an outcast in an all-black school. It was directed by Thomas Carter.

Photo Credit: @kerrywashington