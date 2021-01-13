What’s not to love about Ibinabo Fiberesima. She’s body, hair, skin, fashion and career goals wrapped up into one stunning 50-year-old woman.

The filmmaker did not come to play!

She shared an Instagram photo of her birthday outfit, where she wore killing blue lingerie and in another photo, she wore a stunning green dress with a deep plunging neckline and side cuts.

With me I believe God has penned a masterpiece

For just as my victories to many bring peace My pains for many does inspire

My personal challenges moving me a hundred feet higher But through it all God’s hand has never left me, even now, from the darkest dungeons, through the crucibles and the perilous toss of the raging tempest, He has stood me on my feet for 50 seasons. And by His grace I shall stand for much more.

She also shared another video of herself strutting her way into 50, with the caption:

In 50 years I have discovered inalienable truths.

Indeed… It is inconsequential what people think of me,

For GOD HAS ME FIRM IN HIS THOUGHTS! It is irrelevant how everyone perceives me,

I rather believe THE BEAUTY GOD SEES IN ME! It doesn’t matter what the world calls me,

But it means the world THAT GOD CALLS ME HIS FRIEND.