Must See: The 30 Most Remarkable AMVCA Red Carpet Looks Of All Time!
The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is one of the most-watched red-carpet events in Africa. The 9th AMVCAs on May 20 will surely deliver memorable fashion moments. Africa’s brightest stars will hit the red carpet glammed up in their most captivating looks.
From couture gowns to crisp tuxedos and custom-made looks, the red carpet at the AMVCAs showcases the best of fashion, guaranteeing some unforgettable moments. Who can forget Adesua Etomi Wellington as a flower princess in ATAFO? Or Nancy Isime‘s high-octane Valdrin Sahiti‘s pearl embellished dress? We can’t fail to mention Cee-C Nwadiora‘s next-level style in Sheye Oladejo. Then, there are the outfits that push the limits of red-carpet fashion: Take, for example, Ifu Ennada‘s edgy look featuring unmissable black masks styled by the fascinating Tiannah’s Place Empire.
In honour of the monumental upcoming event, BellaNaija Style is taking a trip down memory lane and reminiscing on some of the most memorable red-carpet looks of all time.
Rita Dominic Anosike in MOOFA, 2013
Beverly Naya in Wana Sambo, 2014
Genevieve Nnaji in Elvira Jude, 2015
2016
Osas Ighodaro in Toju Foyeh
Eku Edewor in Tsemaye Binite
Anna Ebiere Banner in Tarik Ediz
Rita Dominic Anosike in Elvira Jude
2017
Adesua Etomi-Wellington in ATAFO
Ini Dima Okojie in Derin Fabikun
Toni Tones in Yemi Shoyemi
2018
Rita Dominic Anosike in TUBO
Cynthia Nwadiora in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi
Bolanle Olukanni in LadyBeellionaire
Dakore Egbuson-Akande in Pmluxury18
2020
Nana Akua Addo in Gaurav Gupta
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in ATAFO
Dénola Grey in MAZELLE STUDIO
Cee-C Nwadiora in Sheye Oladejo
Adesua Etomi-Wellington in Matopeda
2022
Nancy Isime in Valdrin Sahiti
Tope Tedela in Taryor Gabriels
Dénola Grey in ATAFO
Osas Ighodaro in Veekee James
Tacha Akide in Xtra Brides Lagos
Erica Ngozi Nlewedim in ŚlubneAtelierOrOr
Bonang Matheba in Sheye Oladejo
Nonye Udeogu in Mofari
Toke Makinwa in Matopeda
Ifu Ennada in Tiannah’s Place Empire
Sika Osei in Idiol Nupo
The 9th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will hold on Saturday, 20th May.
