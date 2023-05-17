Must See: The 30 Most Remarkable AMVCA Red Carpet Looks Of All Time!

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is one of the most-watched red-carpet events in Africa. The 9th AMVCAs on May 20 will surely deliver memorable fashion moments. Africa’s brightest stars will hit the red carpet glammed up in their most captivating looks.

From couture gowns to crisp tuxedos and custom-made looks, the red carpet at the AMVCAs showcases the best of fashion, guaranteeing some unforgettable moments. Who can forget Adesua Etomi Wellington as a flower princess in ATAFO? Or Nancy Isime‘s high-octane Valdrin Sahiti‘s pearl embellished dress? We can’t fail to mention Cee-C Nwadiora‘s next-level style in Sheye Oladejo. Then, there are the outfits that push the limits of red-carpet fashion: Take, for example, Ifu Ennada‘s edgy look featuring unmissable black masks styled by the fascinating Tiannah’s Place Empire.

In honour of the monumental upcoming event, BellaNaija Style is taking a trip down memory lane and reminiscing on some of the most memorable red-carpet looks of all time.

Rita Dominic Anosike in MOOFA, 2013

Beverly Naya in Wana Sambo, 2014

Genevieve Nnaji in Elvira Jude, 2015

2016

Osas Ighodaro in Toju Foyeh

Eku Edewor in Tsemaye Binite

Anna Ebiere Banner in Tarik Ediz

Rita Dominic Anosike in Elvira Jude

2017

Adesua Etomi-Wellington in ATAFO

Ini Dima Okojie in Derin Fabikun

Toni Tones in Yemi Shoyemi

2018

Rita Dominic Anosike in TUBO

Cynthia Nwadiora in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

Bolanle Olukanni in LadyBeellionaire

Dakore Egbuson-Akande in Pmluxury18

2020

Nana Akua Addo in Gaurav Gupta

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in ATAFO

Dénola Grey in MAZELLE STUDIO

Cee-C Nwadiora in Sheye Oladejo

Adesua Etomi-Wellington in Matopeda

2022

Nancy Isime in Valdrin Sahiti

Tope Tedela in Taryor Gabriels

Dénola Grey in ATAFO

Osas Ighodaro in Veekee James

Tacha Akide in Xtra Brides Lagos

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim in ŚlubneAtelierOrOr

Bonang Matheba in Sheye Oladejo

Nonye Udeogu in Mofari

Toke Makinwa in Matopeda

Ifu Ennada in Tiannah’s Place Empire

Sika Osei in Idiol Nupo

