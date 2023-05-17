Connect with us

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Complete Guide to Voguish WorkWear: Issue 170

Style

Must See: The 30 Most Remarkable AMVCA Red Carpet Looks Of All Time!

News Style

Arsema Thomas Landed Her First Queue Feature—and It Was SO Worth the Wait

Style

ElanWay Dares to Be Different with Their Edgy Streetwear Collection

Style

Just In: All the Details on Titi Adesa's Harrods Debut & Launch Event

Events Style

Unveiled: Here's Why You Need To Be A Part Of The 1st-Ever Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Style

Gezelle Renée's Latest Look Definitely Deserves A Standing Ovation

Style

We Have to Discuss Khloe’s Head-Turning Look at The Gatsby Brunch Event

Beauty Style

These Were The Most Alluring Beauty Looks At The 8th AMVCA

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae's Chanel Cruise Show Look is One For The Books!

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Complete Guide to Voguish WorkWear: Issue 170

Avatar photo

Published

25 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by oliviaarukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sinqobile Tusani (@sinqobile.tusani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?

5 Things You Should Expect From The 2023 AMVCA

Daniel Adebayo: Nation-Building is The Roadmap to a New Nigeria 
css.php