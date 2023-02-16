Connect with us

Movies & TV

First look at Netflix’s "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Mike Afolarin & Jemima Osunde to Star in the Feature Film "Water and Garri"

Movies & TV

Stella Damasus & Tonye Garrick Star in New Film “Unexpected Love” | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch "Be My Valentine" Starring Lilian Afegbai, Kachi Nnochiri, Tope Olowoniyan on BN

Living Movies & TV

WATCH: Meagan Good on Self Love

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uzoamaka Aniunoh makes Directorial Debut with Short Film "Love Language" | Read Our Exclusive Interview

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Emeka Nwokocha, Executive Producer Of Ije Awélé, Holds Private Screening With Cast

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Thabang and Nana save Juvone & replace with Juivola

Events Movies & TV Scoop

OJ Posharella, Princess & Samantha Showed Up in Style for the "Real Housewives of Abuja" Premiere

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: It’s a Wrap for Jenni O & Mmeli

Movies & TV

First look at Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Streaming giant Netflix has debuted the teaser for its upcoming series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

The six-part series is a prequel spin-off of Netflix’s popular series “Bridgerton.”

The official synopsis reads that the series is “centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

The star casts include Golda Rosheuvel, India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Arsema Thomas, Ruth Gemmell, Connie JenkinsGreig, Hugh Sachs, Sam Clemmett, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, Katie Brayben, Keir Charles and Freddie Dennis.

Written by Shonda Rhimes, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will premiere on May 4, 2023.

Watch the teaser below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Gloria’s Love Journey Took Her Beyond Her Fears

Paula Pwul: How to Build The Side Hustle Culture

Ife Ibitokun: Is There A Thing as Bad Money in Business?

Titilayo Olurin: Nerves, Weird Fetishes or Plain Bad Kissing?

#BNCelebratingLove: Ngozi’s Love is Forever and Always
css.php