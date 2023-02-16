First look at Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Streaming giant Netflix has debuted the teaser for its upcoming series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

The six-part series is a prequel spin-off of Netflix’s popular series “Bridgerton.”

The official synopsis reads that the series is “centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

The star casts include Golda Rosheuvel, India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Arsema Thomas, Ruth Gemmell, Connie Jenkins–Greig, Hugh Sachs, Sam Clemmett, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, Katie Brayben, Keir Charles and Freddie Dennis.

Written by Shonda Rhimes, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will premiere on May 4, 2023.

