EGOT Status Confirmed! Viola Davis Wins GRAMMY for Narrating her Book “Finding Me”



At the 65th edition of the GRAMMYs, actor Viola Davis grabbed an award, putting her in the exclusive EGOT circle.

She won her first Grammy award in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording winner for narrating her book “Finding Me”.

This makes her the 18th person, and the third Black woman (after Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson) to win an Emmy, a Grammy, and Oscar, and a Tony.

Congratulations, Viola!