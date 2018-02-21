Episode 11 of Professor Johnbull’s 5th Season is about the Notoriety of ‘Slay Queens’ | Watch on BN TV”

On a new episode of the comedy series, Professor Johnbull dissects the concept of slay queens, throwing up issues as to why most ladies adopt more than one birthday date in a year; why most dress-to-kill ladies lack basic idea of the image they portray and why slay queens adopt appellations different from the names given to them at birth.

In this episode, viewers will find out why there is an unhealthy rivalry among ladies. They will also find out if the concept of a slay queen is reflective of the Nigerian culture or not, whether the fake life styles of some ladies tally with their intelligence and what the connotative and denotative meanings of slay queens is.

Watch:

