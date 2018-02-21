BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Episode 11 of Professor Johnbull’s 5th Season is about the Notoriety of ‘Slay Queens’ | Watch on BN TV”

21.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

On a new episode of the comedy series, Professor Johnbull dissects the concept of slay queens, throwing up issues as to why most ladies adopt more than one birthday date in a year; why most dress-to-kill ladies lack basic idea of the image they portray and why slay queens adopt appellations different from the names given to them at birth.

In this episode,  viewers will find out why there is an unhealthy rivalry among ladies. They will also find out if the concept of a slay queen is reflective of the Nigerian culture or not, whether the fake life styles of some ladies tally with their intelligence and what the connotative and denotative meanings of slay queens is.

Watch:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija