Must Watch! Adenike Adebayo of “The Screening Room” reacts to Linda Ikeji TV’s “Oyinbo Wives of Lagos”

Adenike Adebayo of The Screening Room is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel.
On this episode, she reacts to and reviews the trailer for Lind Ikeji TV‘s new reality show “Oyinbo Wives of Lagos”
Watch
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
21.02.2018 at By BN TV 16 Comments
Adenike Adebayo of The Screening Room is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel.
On this episode, she reacts to and reviews the trailer for Lind Ikeji TV‘s new reality show “Oyinbo Wives of Lagos”
Watch
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!
Don’t blame them Adenike; blame Linda ikeji that’s what she wants, those ladies are probably acting a script. What is the point in making money, and messing people’s lives up?
Lookatu, messing whose lives up? These women are adults. If there are no participants and audience the show will fold but trust me this show will rake in money. Linda is a biz woman, leave her out of your “standard”. You all watch Jerry Springer and laugh and I guess you will low key watch this one too but then come here and blow grammar. My friend gerarahere.
Abeg, every individual has a choice and freedom how they live their life.
This show is ratchet just like the reality shows in the U.S. Linda is here getting her money, the cast is too. It’s a win, win. The moral behind it is a different story
But chai Black Panther movie don open my eyes in a different way that anything not uplifting Africans as a whole is a waste of time now. It motivated me to get out there and make a difference in a positive way.
The movie brought African/black people together and show us what Africa can be like if we are unified and using our brain to build our potential and a better continent. I don tire for all evil happening there, it’s time for a change.
Africa is way too behind to be the beginning of civilization. We don’t have any excuse anymore.
Let me start with the vlogger – she got the whole definition of caucasian wrong. Plese refer to Oxford Dictionary’s reference and for more info, do some sociology research into the social construction of race.
Oxford Dict.: “racial classification developed by 19th-century anthropologists, Caucasian (or Caucasoid) included peoples whose skin colour ranged from light (in northern Europe) to dark (in parts of North Africa and India).”
In other words it is a false classification scheme that imposes a two step test. First, you have to be lighter than dark – God help us with subjectivity. Second, you have to be from a certain geographic region of the world. So if you happen to be very light skinned with oyinbo hair due to genetic variation but you are located in subsaharan African per your ancestral origins, forget being called caucasian. Okay, moving along to Linda.
“Shirt up” versus shut up had me ROTF. Linda should have made this about Nigerians married to Foreigners. I want to believe she had rhyme and reason behind the plot for her show. If yes, the novelty is not that we are showcasing how “Opios” live after they have successfully hitched their clients. Rather, we get to learn about the different cultural contexts our women have to live with when they leave the Nigerian marriage contract. That means, you’d be interested in Nigerian women married to non=Nigerian Africans as well. Not just light skinned people. I wonder for example how a Nigerian woman will fit into the cultural context of a man from Benin or Mali or South Africa or England or Turkey or Russia. So Linda, I have to say you either suffer from the biggest disease of Blacks – sheer disdain and zero appreciation for our culture and identity- or you wanted to showcase the lives of women who found husbands prowling the white man’s nightlife in Las Gidi. Either way, you have underutilized the platform given to you by God. You are running a solo race to the bottom in this arena.
Now to Bella – SInce you have Bella TV, there is a void here from what Linda has done. Why not capitalize on it? Why not develop a show for internet TV or netflix that is about NIgerians (male or female) married to foreigners and do a diverse mix just to showcase cultures, foods, and the art of blending cultures? Maybe also do one about women who married outside their Nigerian ethnic groups e.g., Ibo woman married to Yoruba or Hausa or Efik. Something that really enlightens us about the challenges and beauty of cross-cultural marriage. THe batton is in Ya Hand.
Always on point Nike, however as a TV Producer myself, I will not be caught producing this or getting involved with it. But Linda Ikeji being a smart entrepreneur has found her money and trust me there is an audience out there waiting to consume this. The reason why the casting is so low in terms of the pedigree of the people involved is simply that you will not have intelligent, diligent, hard-working, decent and sophisticated OYINBO WIFE’s get involved. These ones have found a way to their fame and trust me they will be famous very soon. Its what works for you and Linda is not playing with her money.
SPOT ON!!!!
But are there no RULES or laws for what’s acceptable to be shown on TV?
Even BBNIAJA need not be televised! Why? It adds no value to our youths. A young boy once told me the TV taught him immorality and got him addicted at a early age to promiscuity. It is indeed sad.
O! It’s “OYINBO WIVES”
Ratchedness! SMDH
Ratchetness run amok! SMDH
Ratchednesss? Do you people mean wretchedness?
No… Google the word ‘ratchet’. It’s slang for trashy, tacky and what we would call ‘razz’ behaviour. ‘Ratchetness’ comes from ratchet.
go linda. we watch them all. basketball wives, rhoa etc. everyday shouldnt been for serious business. life is not that serious. yes there is time for everything. i would rather watch this than sit down and talk about other peoples lives. go girl
madam, park well. you dont have to watch the show. if na oyinbo people do am now, you will start praising it o. the show has its own target market and im sure Linda has done her research well.
also, imagine if the show flopped, its still a learning opportunity for Linda, she would have learnt what content will sell and otherwise.
Madam oyinbo!!!!
Will you just sharrap there….Adenike or whatever is your name? Don’t you look ratchet? See who is talking? I wan follow talk!! If you are given the same script you will gladly accept it…MScHEW!!!! if It was an American reality show now with their bad English you will gladly tune to your dstv to watch everyday,but because its a naijia show you are there showing up your ignorance! Start your reality show lets see…see your mouth,sef
Ugly reviewer.. 😂 😂.. The show makes sense like mad, and I can bet u watch ratchet TV.. U yourself look ratchet.. Shame on you.. Hatred will kill u
Bella, why did you censor my comment? you dont want to share my idea for Bella TV shows?