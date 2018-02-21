BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

It’s Here! Watch ‘Colours of the Alphabet’ – A Documentary on Language & Childhood in Zambia | BN TV

21.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Colours of the Alphabet is a beautiful, inspiring, and bittersweet documentary film on language and childhood, following three Zambian children and their families over their first year of school, as they ask: does the future have to be in English?

Steward, Elizabeth and M’barak are school pupils in rural Zambia, struggling to make sense of an educational system where the language they speak at home is different from the language used in the classroom.

Slowly they discover that their tongue is no longer their own. When nearly 40% of the world’s population lack access to education in their own language, Colours of the Alphabet offers an intimate, moving and often humorous insight into a global phenomenon from the unique perspective of three African children.

Watch

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija