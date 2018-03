Nollywood actress Steph Nora Okere in a quick chat with Broadway TV talks about how experiencing sexual assautlt in Nollywood inspired her to set up her NGO. She revealed she was harassed by a popular producer who put a knife to her neck, and asked her to strip.

She says she didn’t speak out because she was advised not to and she stopped going for auditions for 2 years because she was traumatized.

Watch: