Red Carpet Photos! Jennifer Hudson, Justin Timberlake, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith at the 2018 BRIT Awards

21.02.2018

Jennifer Hudson

The 2018 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena tonight, Wednesday (February 21) in London, England.

Tonight a lot of stars showed their support for the Time’s Up movement by holding a white flower, which stars also did at the Grammys last month.

The event was attended by Rita Ora, Luke Evans, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Alesha Dixon, Nile Rodgers, Jennifer Hudson, Stormzy, Emma Burton, Ellie Goulding, Justin Timberlake and more.

See the photos below.

Rita Ora

Alesha Dixon

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Ellie Goulding

Kylie Minogue

Dua Lipa

Adwoa Aboah

Maya Jama

Steflon Don

Fleur East

Clara Amfo

Ray BLK

Katie Keight

Tallia Storm

Raye

Millie Bobby Brown

Rochelle Humes

Mollie King

Ella Eyre

Emma Burton

Hailey Baldwin

Pixie Lott

Emma Willis

Luke Evans

Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake

Stormzy

Olly Murs

Calvin Harris

Mo Adeniran

Nile Rodgers

Michael Dapaah

Azuka Ononye, Alesha Dixon

Cheryl, Liam Payne

Photo Credit: Getty Images/David M. Benett | John Phillips

