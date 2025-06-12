BN TV
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up the Spirit Tunnel in Bold Prints & Big Energy | Watch
Jennifer Hudson made her own entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, rocking bold colours and cool moves that made the spirit tunnel her runway.
It’s not every day you see guests on The Jennifer Hudson Show dancing their way through the spirit tunnel, but sometimes, it’s Jennifer herself who brings the energy.
Wearing a bold, colourful outfit, Jennifer lit up the hallway as she made her entrance. She had on a long-sleeved, button-up shirt covered in an abstract print of yellow, blue, and pink, paired with bright yellow wide-leg trousers tied neatly at the waist. Her look was finished off with a pair of large, clear-framed glasses with a reddish tint.
As the cheer squad sang and clapped her in, Jennifer danced her way through the tunnel with her usual charm and spark. It was a fun, feel-good moment. Every step full of personality and just as eye-catching as her outfit.
View this post on Instagram