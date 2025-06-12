Jennifer Hudson Lights Up the Spirit Tunnel in Bold Prints & Big Energy | Watch

It’s not every day you see guests on The Jennifer Hudson Show dancing their way through the spirit tunnel, but sometimes, it’s Jennifer herself who brings the energy.

Wearing a bold, colourful outfit, Jennifer lit up the hallway as she made her entrance. She had on a long-sleeved, button-up shirt covered in an abstract print of yellow, blue, and pink, paired with bright yellow wide-leg trousers tied neatly at the waist. Her look was finished off with a pair of large, clear-framed glasses with a reddish tint.

As the cheer squad sang and clapped her in, Jennifer danced her way through the tunnel with her usual charm and spark. It was a fun, feel-good moment. Every step full of personality and just as eye-catching as her outfit.