Join Paul Adefarasin, T.D Jakes, Travis Greene at the 7th Edition of House on the Rock’s Annual Word Conference | July 15 – 19

The House On The Rock (HOTR) Church will be hosting the 7th edition of its Annual Word Conference from Wednesday, July 15th to Sunday, July 19th, 2020

Time: 6 pm on weekdays & 9 am on weekends.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the global Covid19 pandemic, all five dates of this highly anticipated Conference will hold, for the first time, exclusively online. Participants can join the Conference on the Church website, youtube, and Facebook. The audio-only stream of the services will also be available on the Church website

This year’s conference is themed ‘Exceeding Grace In Uncertain Times’, and is designed to equip Believers with the richer concepts of God’s grace on how to thrive in this season of uncertainty.

Despite the border controls currently in place, the Church will continue in its long-standing tradition of featuring insightful teachings of Bible precepts by world-renowned gospel Ministers:

Bishop T D Jakes, Senior Pastor of The Potter’s House, Dallas, TX, USA

Dr. Creflo Dollar, Senior Pastor, World Changers Church International, Atlanta, GA USA

Dr. Mensa Otabil, Senior Pastor, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Accra, Ghana

Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Co-Pastor, all House On the Rock Churches

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Senior Pastor, all House On the Rock Churches (Convener)

Musical performances are not left out. The Conference will also include ministrations by award-winning international and indigenous artistes namely:

Critically acclaimed gospel musician, Travis Greene ;

Multi-talented singer-songwriter-instrumentalist, Nathaniel Bassey

Multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Tye Tribbett

Songwriter, producer and author, Sonnie Badu

The HOTR Church choir, The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC)

As always, it is free to attend by anyone, anywhere in the world.

