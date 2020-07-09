Call for Entry: Here’s Your Chance to Participate in Dare2Dream Season 6 & Win Big | July – August

Dare2Dream, one of the biggest youth empowerment reality show in Nigeria is kicking-off another journey to find new talents, and give young and aspiring presenters, designers, singers & models the chance to achieve their dreams.

They say:

Being a youth-led platform, we have the competitive advantage of leading innovative disruptive ideas and creative approaches to execution, hence we have decided as opposed to the campus tour to have Dare2Dream Season 6 auditions & selections as an online special.

That’s right, Dare2Dream Season 6 is online!

The contest is open for all youth aged 18-35 who are talented in modelling, fashion design or the performing arts. You can access all the terms and conditions for the contest here.

This year, the contest will hold in three phases and here are easy steps to getting through them:

Phase 1: Call for Entry

How to Participate

Participants can audition from the comfort of their home. A good thing about auditioning from home is that you’re less likely to have stage fright. This also means, a bigger fan base since all your friends can support you easily via social media.

Click here to complete and submit the form.

Download TikTok and create your profile. Shoot your talent video and post!

For each post, 2 different hashtags must be used:

— For all participants: #Dare2DreamS6.

—Category hashtag (only 1 category per participant): #Dare2DreamS6Artiste #Dare2DreamS6Model #Dare2DreamS6Designer.

Submitted video entries will be scored based on the talent, engagement generated, and the quality of the videos submitted on TikTok.

Participants who complete the online registration and social media posts will already be admitted to the 2nd phase of the competition; online selection.

Phase 2: Online Selection

Selections would take place once a week over the course of 2 weeks. Participants will be judged based on talent, creativity and delivery; relatability and audience engagement, popularity and the quality of content created.

Fifteen participants will qualify every week for the next phase.

Online selections will take place on Instagram Live video call. You will be contacted beforehand with a precise date and time of audition to enable them to prepare – failure to meet the allocated time slot will result to elimination.

To enable the audience to save their favourite contestant and move them to the next round, there would be one wildcard slot every week.

You should join and participate in all the live weekly masterclasses on Instagram during the course of the online selection.

Phase 3: Incubation

30 contestants will make it through to the incubation period for further training where they will need to complete social media and learning tasks, as well as learn the choreography and theme song.

Eliminations and Wildcard Slot will be just like in the second phase.

3 winners, one for each category, will emerge and be invited to Lagos for the Bootcamp

What the winners get

to the bank account of the startup (business account) and it has to be uniquely invested in the growth of their brands/startups. 3 days boot camp in Lagos where they will meet industry leaders and showcase their talent on Pop Central TV.

Trip to Paris to perform at the African Identity Show in Paris in April.

So is this your chance? We hope it is. It has never been easier to join a contest and get the visibility you have desired.

You may be one of the few who would call 2020 your best year ever.