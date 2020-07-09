Connect with us

Events

Call for Vendors: The Fashion Souk by Eventful to host its First Virtual Event | August 28th -30th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Call for Entry: Here's Your Chance to Participate in Dare2Dream Season 6 & Win Big | July - August

Events

Join Paul Adefarasin, T.D Jakes, Travis Greene at the 7th Edition of House on the Rock’s Annual Word Conference | July 15 – 19

Events Promotions

To Improve Maternal Health in Lagos State, Marie Stopes Nigeria donates Misoclear Medications to prevent Hemorrhage in Women after Childbirth

Events

Grace Ladies International Ministry invites you to the 2nd Edition of the What Next Conference tagged ‘Beauty for Ashes’ | July 17 & 18

Events

New Generation Africa hosted Lawyer & Entrepreneur, Kiki Osinbajo & Here are Few things you should Know

Events Promotions

Join the #BlowAWhistle Campaign & Take a Stand against Rape

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

Events

Call for Vendors: The Fashion Souk by Eventful to host its First Virtual Event | August 28th -30th

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The year 2020 has been an extraordinary year as the world has, and is experiencing a shift in the dynamics of how we live, conduct our lives, sources of livelihoods, industries, and society at large.

In the light of the pandemic and the restrictions on gatherings for safety reasons, The Fashion Souk by Eventful has had to adapt to the new norm and pivot for the fifth edition of the biannual Souk.

We are excited to announce that The Fashion Souk by Eventful is going virtual from August 28th – 30th and is sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria and Bank of Industry.

The Souk will be showcased online on the Eventful Nigeria website with exhibitions from the most creative and technologically driven Nigerian and African Fashion businesses over the course of 3 days. The virtual Souk will cater to the fashion interests and needs of local and international fashion enthusiasts, and business owners from the safety and comfort of their personal spaces.

It promises to be a new and exciting online fashion experience in Nigeria and around the world for 2020!

To participate as a vendor, click the bitly link on @thefashionsouk_ng Instagram profile to apply.

Stalls are limited in supply.

Applications close at Midnight on Tuesday, July 14th.

See you at The Souk!

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Adeboye Adeyemi: 4 Ways To Remain Relevant As A Young Leader Post COVID-19

Ask Shade: My Uncle’s Covid-Related Death Is Making My Mum Consider Asking My Father To Write a Will

Chisom Winifred: An Insight From Beverly Naya’s Skin Documentary

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php