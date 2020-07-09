Call for Vendors: The Fashion Souk by Eventful to host its First Virtual Event | August 28th -30th

The year 2020 has been an extraordinary year as the world has, and is experiencing a shift in the dynamics of how we live, conduct our lives, sources of livelihoods, industries, and society at large.

In the light of the pandemic and the restrictions on gatherings for safety reasons, The Fashion Souk by Eventful has had to adapt to the new norm and pivot for the fifth edition of the biannual Souk.

We are excited to announce that The Fashion Souk by Eventful is going virtual from August 28th – 30th and is sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria and Bank of Industry.

The Souk will be showcased online on the Eventful Nigeria website with exhibitions from the most creative and technologically driven Nigerian and African Fashion businesses over the course of 3 days. The virtual Souk will cater to the fashion interests and needs of local and international fashion enthusiasts, and business owners from the safety and comfort of their personal spaces.

It promises to be a new and exciting online fashion experience in Nigeria and around the world for 2020!

To participate as a vendor, click the bitly link on @thefashionsouk_ng Instagram profile to apply.

Stalls are limited in supply.

Applications close at Midnight on Tuesday, July 14th.

See you at The Souk!

