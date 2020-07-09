BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

Campari Senator Sessions

2Baba will be speaking with an ambitious, gifted and fast-rising singer in the music industry, Rhook Castle. They’ll talk about music, life, passions and her journey as a singer.

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Time: 8:30 PM.

Venue: @camparinigeria

Cybersecurity

Join She Code Africa Tweet Chat with Rubie Targema-Takema, and she’ll be answering all your questions bordering around cybersecurity.

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Twitter

Strategic Brand Positioning – Becoming Visible: Extending Your Reach

You know how you put so much effort into everything you do – your career, your business, the NGO you are running etc. ⠀

Imagine giving it your all and it is not even noticeable? That narrative is changing. Covenant University Alumni wants you to become visible in every possible way. Ife Durosinmi-Etti will share from her wealth of experience as she takes us on a journey of Brand Positioning.

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: @thecualumni.official IG Live

NotjustokVS Afro Dancehall & Hip Hop

NotjustokVS is hosting its 8th edition this Friday as top Afro Dancehall and Hip Hop artiste go head to head. Who are you rooting for? Which genre do you think will win this?

Date: Friday, July 10, 2020.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Notjustok Radio | Notjustok TV YouTube

Mastering Your Purpose in a Changing World

Olakunle Soriyan aka The Ruckus is ready to shake things up. Caroline Moore describes her next guest for her “Alive For A Purpose” series, as a Polymath, Iconoclast, Thought Leader and Trans-disciplinary Keynote Speaker, Futurist, Relevance Strategist, Culture-Shaper, Mentor and Spiritual Guide.

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: @eureka_moments_

Owambe Saturday

Stay tuned to a flavoured weekend this Saturday as one of Nigeria’s prolific musical icons, Flavour, promises to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats or better, on dancing toes with his captivating lyrics and beautiful soul-soothing melodies. Get your dancing shoes ready and tune in to a total package of entertainment, music, dance, and comedy for that awesome party experience!

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2020

Time: 8: 30 PM.

Venue: Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 2)

Developing the Femalepreneur Mindset

Thinking of what to do next? Are you feeling stuck on how to develop your business ideas? Then you need to be at TW’s “Developing the Femalepreneur Mindset” Webinar. Let these Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Liz Osho, Uju Obuekwe, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, and Stephanie Obi, motivate you, enlighten you on strategies & best practices, empower you with knowledge & resources & reform your mind to become the best version of yourself! This Webinar is FREE but registration is required.

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Time: 4 PM – 6: 30 PM

Venue: YouTube

RSVP: Send an e-mail to [email protected]

“Love And Heartbreak” Album Listening

Isaac Geralds takes over BellaNaija’s Instagram live to give you a live listening of his newly-released album “Love And Heartbreak”. Where will you be? Save yourself the FOMO, make sure you don’t miss the session!

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: IG @bellanaijaonline

Rape and Gender-Based Violence from a Religious Perspective

This conversation is definitely one to join in. Following a successful webinar in June, @marsv_ng is set to host yet another insightful session with an all-male panel consisting of esteemed speakers and male role models like HRH, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, Sheikh Nuruddeen Lemu, Most Rev. Dr Joseph Oche, Pastor Taiwo Awosika and more!!!

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Time: 10 AM,

RSVP: MARSVNG

Starting A Successful Business From Scratch

PiggyVest is back with Skillbase! On this edition, 3 entrepreneurs who have built thriving businesses and brands in Nigeria, will share their experience and knowledge on how to “Start a successful business from scratch”.⁣ The speakers are Olagoke Balogun, CEO/Founder So Fresh, Bunmi George, Founder Shredder Gang, and Anny Robert, Celebrity Photographer.

If you have been thinking about how to start a business especially in our current economic climate, then you shouldn’t miss this!⁣

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Zoom

RSVP: Webinar

A Survivor Story: Overcoming Depression, and Winning!

Join Bose on her weekly IG live as actress Ashionye Raccha shares her survivor story! What led to depression, how body shaming was a torn in the flesh, the tedious and heartbreaking process of swimming against the tides and surviving!

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: @lepaciousbose IG LIve

Exceeding Grace In Uncertain Times

The House On The Rock (HOTR) Church will be hosting the 7th edition of its Annual Word Conference and will hold, for the first time, exclusively online. This year’s conference is themed ‘Exceeding Grace In Uncertain Times’, and is designed to equip Believers with the richer concepts of God’s grace on how to thrive in this season of uncertainty.

Date: Wednesday, July 15 – Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Time: 6 PM | 9 AM

Venue: Website, Youtube, & Facebook