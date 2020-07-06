To Improve Maternal Health in Lagos State, Marie Stopes Nigeria donates Misoclear Medications to prevent Hemorrhage in Women after Childbirth

Marie Stopes International Organisation Nigeria (MSION) has donated maternal health medications, Misoclear, its brand of socially marketed misoprostol used in the management of postpartum hemorrhage in women after childbirth to the Lagos State Government on Monday, June 29th, 2020.

The product donation was presented to the Lagos State Ministry of Health at Alausa Ikeja, Lagos State, and received on the Ministry’s behalf by Dr. Folasade Oludara, the Director, Family Health & Nutrition.

Speaking on behalf of MSION, Abimbola Faloye, the South West Regional Manager, stated that the donated medicines will help more women stay alive, thus, contribute to Lagos state’s effort at improving maternal health. He expressed concern that Nigeria has an unacceptably high maternal mortality ratio (MMR) of 451 deaths per 100,000 live births and through this donation in Lagos and similar donations to state governments, MSION is supporting Nigeria’s effort at meeting the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to reduce global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100, 000 live births by 2030.

“With this donation, we believe that we will help to prevent the needless deaths of women from bleeding after childbirth, one of the leading causes of maternal deaths in Nigeria, he said. Adding that “Most factors causing maternal deaths are preventable through combined safe motherhood strategies of focused antenatal care, immediate post-partum period and access to family planning”.

Dr. Oludara thanked Marie Stopes Nigeria for the kind gesture. She noted that Maternal and child health is a key health area of focus for the state government and the state appreciates the contributions and partnership of MSION in facilitating improved access to sexual reproductive health to all requiring it. She acknowledged that the donated products will be distributed to health facilities across the state where they will be administered to save the lives of women needing it.

Marie Stopes International Organisation Nigeria (MSION) is a leading not for profit organization specialized in quality sexual and reproductive health interventions.

