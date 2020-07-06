Grace Ladies International Ministry invites you to the 2nd Edition of the What Next Conference tagged ‘Beauty for Ashes’ | July 17 & 18

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

With a mission to empower women at different phases of their careers, family, spirituality, and life journey, the What Next Conference is poised for a higher level. The Conference is a seed born out of the Grace Ladies International Ministry.

The maiden edition of this Conference held on April 13th, 2019 in Lagos.

This year’s What Next Conference is tagged ‘Beauty for Ashes’ and will hold on July 17th and 18th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

Speakers on Friday, July 17th will include Oyinda Lewis, Creative Director at Purple Lagos, Funto Ibuoye Creative Director at Five28 Interiors, Toyin Poju-Oyemade of The Covenant Nation. The session will be moderated by Bukola Majekodunmi, Managing Director of Bosworth Marketing Consulting.

While speakers on Saturday, July 18th are Sunkanmi Obisesan of Change Agents Global, Tsitsi Mutendi, Founder of African Family Firms, Zimbabwe, Adedamola Ladejobi, CEO of Ask Damz and will be moderated by Regina Chris Ogbodo, CEO of Reggypanache.

The convener of the Conference, Ayodeji Megbope, CEO No Left Overs,  in a statement said: “Where we see a mess, God has hidden a message, where we see trash, God has hidden a treasure, where we see travail, God has hidden triumph, where we see setbacks, God has hidden breakthroughs and where we see ashes, God has hidden beauty.”

She reiterated that the Conference is open to women from all walks of life, creating a platform for every participant to discover and recover Beauty in spite of current challenges.

Participants can register to attend the conference by clicking on the link here

