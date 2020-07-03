Connect with us

New Generation Africa hosted Lawyer & Entrepreneur, Kiki Osinbajo & Here are Few things you should Know

Today we review New Generation Africa, a platform for thought-provoking and inspiring discussions via Instagram & Zoom. NGA has hosted some of the most exciting and influential Nigerian musicians, entrepreneurs, and politicians you name it. These discussions are hosted by Daniel Ogoloma and over the past 3 months, guests on the show include Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Zlatan ibile, Ashraf Lamido Sanusi, Williams Uchemba & many more.
While most of the viewers are still recovering from untold stories they shared, NGA recently hosted Kiki Osinbajo who’s a trained lawyer and founder of Glamdafrca & KoyinSkincare; she’s also the daughter to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.  
Here are 5 things we took away from her discussion with Daniel Ogoloma:
  • Fashion is a really saturated market and only those that have a real passion for it can be successful in the industry, there’s no room to be half-hearted.
  • If you’re from a wealthy background, it doesn’t automatically mean you’re going to be wealthy or remain wealthy. Many people in Nigeria who don’t have the best upbringings are making a lot of positive impacts even more than those from wealthy families on most occasions, and that’s through raw passion and hard work.
  • Ladies should bring value to the table when pursuing their career or looking for opportunities in life, and in doing so their credibility will be deemed applicable not just their body.
  • Confidence is a major key. If you don’t believe in yourself its likely no one else will, so the major aim for entrepreneurs is to believe in yourself, your ability, and your vision.
  • Being an entrepreneur takes years of discipline, yes! there can be an overnight success but that is still years of hard work in the making.
Watch out for more discussions via Instagram: @Dcogoloma
