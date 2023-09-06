Infinix Redefines Vlog Storytelling with Spectacular ZERO 30 Series Launch at Venice Film Festival



In a dazzling showcase of innovation and artistry, Infinix, the avant-garde smartphone brand, on Friday, September 1st, 2023, unveiled its highly anticipated ZERO 30 series amidst the enchanting backdrop of the Venice Film Festival.

This unprecedented event marked the beginning of a new era in vlog storytelling and captured the attention of global media, technology enthusiasts, and creative minds alike.





The Venice Film Festival, renowned as the world’s oldest film festival, witnessed Infinix’s grand debut under the theme ‘Story On.’ The stage was set for an immersive theatre-style experience, where attendees were treated to an exquisite blend of technology and culture.

The event was a visual masterpiece, accentuated by Venetian masquerade dance performances and the AIGC virtual host’s futuristic charm, creating an electrifying excitement.

The spotlight shone on the latest additions to Infinix’s repertoire, the ZERO 30 5G smartphone and the flagship ZERO BOOK laptop. The ZERO 30 5G smartphone, in particular, stole the show with its front-facing 50MP camera that supports 4K (3840×2160) video recording at a stunningly smooth 60FPS.

The Venice Film Festival was the perfect platform for the world’s first glimpse of this remarkable device.



Infinix’s with the Venice Film Festival Forum further added to the event’s prestige. The theme, “New Image, New Life,” was a testament to Infinix’s commitment to innovation and self-expression. The forum explored the convergence of technology and creativity, fostering a new filmmaking and vlog production era.

Adding another feather to its cap, Infinix inaugurated a global VLOG contest at the festival, aiming to inspire young storytellers worldwide. The contest provided professionals and enthusiasts a platform to refine and showcase their visual storytelling prowess.



Venice’s timeless charm was further explored when Infinix invited global media and influencers for a four-day tour, experiencing the city’s beauty and artisanship, especially the unique craft of Venetian mask-making.

Among them were Bisola Aiyeola, who also walked the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet alongside film royalty from all over the world, and renowned tech content creator, Izzi Boye. These experiences were captured using the ZERO 30 5G smartphone.



The Infinix ZERO 30 series launch at the Venice Film Festival was a resounding success that transcended traditional boundaries, marking a new chapter in vlog storytelling, where technology and art converge to reshape visual narratives.



