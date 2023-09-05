Enchanteur Nigeria Wins People’s Choice of the Year at Nigeria Achievers Award 2023

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Prestigious Nigeria Achievers Award 2023 took place on September 3, 2023, celebrating excellence and innovation across various industries. Amidst a gathering of prominent personalities, creative minds, and visionaries, Enchanteur Nigeria emerged as the winner of the People’s Choice of the Year award.

The Nigeria Achievers Award serves as a testament to the remarkable achievements and contributions of outstanding brands and individuals who have left an indelible mark on the national landscape. Enchanteur Nigeria’s recognition as the People’s Choice of the Year speaks about the brand’s unparalleled commitment to quality, creativity, and resonating with the hearts of the people. Other nominees in this category were: Nivea Nigeria, Blue Band, Minimie Nigeria, Zikel Cosmetics, Hypo goWipeO, and Harpic Nigeria.

With a commitment to creating products that embody sophistication and allure, Enchanteur prides itself as a household name synonymous with elegance. From fragrances that evoke memories to skincare that nurtures radiance, Enchanteur has successfully carved a niche for itself in the hearts of a diverse audience.

Accepting the award, Vishal Manwani, Head of Business of Enchanteur Nigeria, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the consumers, partners, and the esteemed Nigeria Achievers Award panel for recognising the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

“This award is a testament to the shared belief in our vision and the emotional connection we’ve built with our consumers. Enchanteur is not just a brand; it’s an experience that empowers individuals to embrace their unique charm,” Vishal commented.

The Nigeria Achievers Award 2023 marked a night of celebration, inspiration, and reflection, bringing together luminaries from diverse backgrounds to honour exceptional accomplishments. Enchanteur Nigeria’s victory as the *People’s Choice of the Year* underscored its ability to resonate with the public, making it an integral part of their lives.

As the brand basks in the glory of this well-deserved recognition, Enchanteur Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to continuously enchant, empower, and enrich the lives of women across the country. With an ever-evolving range of products that cater to various tastes and preferences, Enchanteur is poised to continue its journey of adding fragrance to the lives of women across Nigeria.

To learn more about Enchanteur and its exquisite range of products, click here 


