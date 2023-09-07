Connect with us

Complete Sports Celebrity Workout 2.0 Returns Bigger and Better! Register Here

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Join Complete Sports for the Ultimate Health and Fitness Event – The Complete Sports Celebrity Workout! Get ready to embark on an epic fitness journey like never before!

Event Details:
Date: September 30th, 2023
Time: 7 am – 12noon
Venue: Ikoyi Recreational Park
Corporation Drive, Off Ijeh Market, Ikoyi – Obalende, Lagos

Click on this Link to Secure Your Spot.

Here are Seven reasons not to miss this event:

  1. Train with the Pros: Train alongside sports celebrities, fitness gurus, and experts who will motivate you to reach new heights in your fitness journey.
  2. Unleash Your Potential: Participate in a wide range of fitness classes including Yoga, Tabata, HIIT (Spinning, Functional Fitness), Aerobics, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, there’s something for everyone!
  3. Amazing Giveaways: Score fantastic giveaways and win exciting prizes. Get ready for a day filled with surprises and rewards.
  4. Inspiration Talks: Hear inspiring stories from sports celebrities who have conquered obstacles and achieved greatness in their careers. Get ready to be motivated like never before.
  5. Healthy Refreshments: Nourish your body with healthy and delicious snacks and refreshments throughout the day.
  6. Connect with a Community: Join a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about health and fitness. Make new friends, share experiences, and be part of something incredible.
  7. Comprehensive Health Checks: Our team of medical professionals will provide FREE health assessments, including blood pressure checks, cholesterol screenings, and more.

How to Get Your Ticket:
Attendance is Free, however, Registration to attend the Complete Sports Celebrity Workout is compulsory.

Follow them on Instagram @cscelebrityworkout for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and exciting sneak peeks leading up to the event.

Use their event hashtags #CompleteSportsCelebrityWorkout and #CSCW2023 to join the conversation and connect with fellow fitness enthusiasts!

Get ready,  mark your calendar, invite your friends, and make this fitness extravaganza a day to remember!

Sponsored Content

