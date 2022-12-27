Applications are Open for the Slum2School Africa 2023 Global Volunteer Program | Apply Now

Are you interested in accelerating childcare development, building learning programs, constructing education centres, raising funds and building partnerships to ensure that every child gets access to quality education? If yes, we’ve got good news for you. Applications for the 2023 Global Volunteer Program at Slum2School Africa are now open.

As a volunteer with Slum2School Africa, you can positively impact your country while working alongside local and international volunteers from around the world.

The Slum2School Africa Global Volunteer Programme provides an opportunity for individuals from Africa and around the world who are willing to create transformational change in African communities through a series of initiatives that help them build their network, gain practical skills, improve their resume, develop a sense of purpose, increase self-confidence, and maximize their potential.

Why volunteer?

In the last ten years, Slum2School Africa, a volunteer-driven organization, has provided educational scholarships, built various learning centers, and assisted over 625,000 underserved children in gaining access to quality education, entrepreneurial and technological skills, psycho-social and medical support.

Volunteers are invaluable assets to the work at Slum2School Africa, particularly at the community level, where they usher in greater ownership of programmes and projects.

By volunteering for Slum2School, you can share your knowledge of local languages and culture and bring an insider’s understanding of social conditions.

As a volunteer, you will positively impact your community while working alongside individuals with shared interests worldwide.

By volunteering, you will not only be making a huge impact in the lives of underserved children living in slums and remote communities but also in your personal development.

Benefits of being a volunteer with Slum2School Africa

You get an opportunity to make a difference and be a part of the dynamic and global Slum2School Africa Community.

Connect and network with a diverse range of amazing people creating social change.

Improve your leadership and project management skills and boost your career options.

Gain practical skills.

Gain recognition for your impact and recommendation where necessary.

Volunteer positions are always part-time, non-paid and you will be expected to serve in one of 40+ teams with other dynamic professionals who share similar interests.

The following criteria will be used to evaluate applications:

Ability to work cooperatively in diverse groups and to respect the opinions of others.

Strong social and communication skills.

Strong interpersonal and organisational skills.

An energetic, positive attitude.

Strong alignment with organisational values.

Be passionate about children and community development.

Eligibility

Applicants will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, colour, gender, religion, socioeconomic status, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Slum2School Global Volunteer Recruitment is open to individuals who meet the following criteria:

Are above 16 years on or before the application deadline.

Applicants can be resident anywhere in the world.

Availability for projects, programs and other learning interventions.

A valid means of identification.

Complete the application form properly and are available to undergo all other recruitment and engagement processes.

The applications are ongoing and will close on January 5, 2023. Click here to apply. For more information, follow @Slum2School as they bring hope to every child.