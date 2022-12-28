Runor is Heading to Accra with Mara for Afro Nation Ghana | #MaraxBNinGhana

Hey BN Fam, Runor here!

I’ve got really exciting news. I will be exploring Ghana with Mara and attending Afro Nation Ghana 2022. It is also my first time in Ghana and to say I’m excited is an understatement!

Okay, what’s the tea? Well, I am going to be sharing highlights from my trip and performances at Afro Nation Ghana. All your favourite stars are going to be there – Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage, Asake, Rema, Dadju, Adekunle Gold, CKay, Black Sherif e.t.c with P-Square, Meek Mill and Skepta headlining. I am also particularly looking forward to Uncle Waffles and Major League DJz’s sets.

We are going on this trip together – you joining me virtually while I am on ground in Accra at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square where Afro Nation will take place between 29th & 30th of December.

