Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Super-Premium Gin Brand Inverroche Debuts in Nigeria with an Exclusive Dinner in Lagos

Events Promotions

Scoop’d Signature Cafe & Krispy Kreme Open in Ikoyi with a Flavor-Packed Celebration

Events Music

See Highlights from the 2025 MOBO Awards + Full List of Winners

Events Movies & TV News Promotions Style

Idia Aisien's Exclusive Invitation to Netflix’s Bridgerton Set in London: Take a Look

Events Style

Everything You Need to Know About BNS Women’s Month 2025

Events Music News Promotions

Imperial Black - Celebrate the Vibe of Naija With a Bold New Blend

Events Promotions

PZ Cussons Brands - Premier Cool and Robb Power Recovery at The 2025 Lagos City Marathon

Events Scoop

Black, White & Everything Bold: The 2025 BAFTA Red Carpet Style Looks We're Loving

Events Living Scoop Style

See How Osas Ighodaro and Linda Mtoba Served Courtside Style at the NBA All-Star Weekend

Events News Promotions

Empowering Excellence: The StudyUK Alumni Awards Return for Their 11th Edition

Events

Super-Premium Gin Brand Inverroche Debuts in Nigeria with an Exclusive Dinner in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Inverroche, South Africa’s super-premium gin, is set to introduce its luxury line of fynbos-infused gins to Nigeria’s sophisticated palates. The exclusive introductory event, to be held in Victoria Island, Lagos, will introduce guests to the three distinctive expressions – Classic, Verdant, and Amber – all crafted with rare Fynbos botanicals unique to South Africa’s Cape area.

A select group of influencers, lifestyle enthusiasts, and tastemakers will be treated to an immersive evening of fine dining, with each course paired with an expertly crafted Inverroche cocktail. Guests will enjoy an elegant tasting experience that highlights Inverroche’s dedication to craftsmanship, sustainability, and flavour-driven storytelling.

Speaking ahead of the event, Evane Cheneut, the Marketing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, stated that,

“Inverroche is more than simply a gin; it is a tribute to nature, heritage, and craftsmanship. As we explore the Nigerian market, we hope to provide consumers with a refined and sustainable drinking experience that stands out in the world of premium spirits.” 

The event promises a beautifully curated evening of networking, and a three-course meal paired with each Inverroche expression – Verdant, Amber, and Classic. Guests will also participate in a guided tasting session of all three variants of Inverroche, led by Jess Haines, Gin Brand Ambassador, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php