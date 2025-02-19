Super-Premium Gin Brand Inverroche Debuts in Nigeria with an Exclusive Dinner in Lagos

Inverroche, South Africa’s super-premium gin, is set to introduce its luxury line of fynbos-infused gins to Nigeria’s sophisticated palates. The exclusive introductory event, to be held in Victoria Island, Lagos, will introduce guests to the three distinctive expressions – Classic, Verdant, and Amber – all crafted with rare Fynbos botanicals unique to South Africa’s Cape area.

A select group of influencers, lifestyle enthusiasts, and tastemakers will be treated to an immersive evening of fine dining, with each course paired with an expertly crafted Inverroche cocktail. Guests will enjoy an elegant tasting experience that highlights Inverroche’s dedication to craftsmanship, sustainability, and flavour-driven storytelling.

Speaking ahead of the event, Evane Cheneut, the Marketing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, stated that,

“Inverroche is more than simply a gin; it is a tribute to nature, heritage, and craftsmanship. As we explore the Nigerian market, we hope to provide consumers with a refined and sustainable drinking experience that stands out in the world of premium spirits.”

The event promises a beautifully curated evening of networking, and a three-course meal paired with each Inverroche expression – Verdant, Amber, and Classic. Guests will also participate in a guided tasting session of all three variants of Inverroche, led by Jess Haines, Gin Brand Ambassador, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

Sponsored Content