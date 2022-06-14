Connect with us

#BBNaija Reunion: Wedding Guest Looks You Can Copy from the 'Shine Ya Eye' Housemates

#BBNaija Reunion: Wedding Guest Looks You Can Copy from the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Have a wedding to attend as a guest but don’t know what to wear? You’ve come to the right place!

The housemates brought us some fashion lessons and wedding guest inspo in episode 9 of the BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion show, with their traditional ensembles with modern twists. They showed that Asoebi/owambe outfits do not have to be a fashion nightmare.

Check out these exquisite styles that will have you looking great for your next owambe.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Liquorose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

JMK

Whitemoney

Yousef

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yusuf Garba (@officialking_yousef)

Yerins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yerins Abraham (@yerinsabraham)

Saskay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

Jackie B

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Lureino Bent (@thejackiebent)

Kayvee

Michael

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sensei Michael (.SM) (@michael042sm)

Beatrice

Princess

Arin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arin (@thearinolao)

Cross

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cross Okonkwo (@crossda_boss)

