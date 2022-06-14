Style
Ghanaian Pop Star Bree Runway shines on Dazed Magazine’s Summer’22 Cover!
Bree Runway is the latest cover star on Dazed Magazine‘s Summer 2022 issue, and we’re obsessed with the cover spread.
View this post on Instagram
The British-Ghanaian breakout pop star is sporting an all-signature denim custom halter, bucket hat, custom-made gloves and resin earrings by Coach. To complete the Coach ensemble, she adds a vintage chain belt by Paumelo Los Angeles, as the pop sensation shares her formula in becoming a global pop princess, which she believes is doing whatever you want.
View this post on Instagram
Rocking a signature denim jacket from Coach and an upcycled silk hooded dress underneath from Osman Studio, the Hackney-born artist spills concerning this era of her music
The vocal range is going to be on full display in a way you haven’t heard before – it’s just gonna feel like fashion, emotion, a party, a cry with your girls, everything Bree Runway is.
View this post on Instagram
Born and raised in east London, Bree’s instincts for risk-taking stylistic choices were nurtured in the city’s eclectic streets. According to the multi-faceted artist,
Growing up in the east, I saw freedom. People were trying different shit. My neighbour would go out with pink hair one day, blue hair another day, and I just loved that…In east London, if you’re on some different vibe, you’ve got to have the confidence to stand by it.
Read the full story on DazedDigital.com.
Credits
Photography: @campbelladdy
Styling: @patti_wilson
Hair: @evaniefrausto
Make-up: @marcelogutierrez
Nails @nailglam
Text @jasebyjason
Editor-in-Chief @ibkamara
Art Director @gareth_wrighton
Looks: @coach | @paumelosangeles | @osmanstudio | @ysl |@anthonyvaccarello | @eugeniakimnyc | @sia.arnika| @laruicci