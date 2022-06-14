Ghanaian Pop Star Bree Runway shines on Dazed Magazine’s Summer’22 Cover!

Bree Runway is the latest cover star on Dazed Magazine‘s Summer 2022 issue, and we’re obsessed with the cover spread.

The British-Ghanaian breakout pop star is sporting an all-signature denim custom halter, bucket hat, custom-made gloves and resin earrings by Coach. To complete the Coach ensemble, she adds a vintage chain belt by Paumelo Los Angeles,⁠ as the pop sensation shares her formula in becoming a global pop princess, which she believes is doing whatever you want.

Rocking a signature denim jacket from Coach and an upcycled silk hooded dress underneath from Osman Studio, the Hackney-born artist spills concerning this era of her music