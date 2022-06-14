Connect with us

Ghanaian Pop Star Bree Runway shines on Dazed Magazine’s Summer’22 Cover!

The Guide you Need for a Dapper Week in Style, Courtesy of Gabriel Akinosho

SHEIN & The Or Foundation Lay Groundwork to Tackle Ghana's Textile-Waste

BNStyle Spotlight: Stan Nze & Ijeoma Grace Agwu at The 2022 Septimius Awards

Stan Nze's Street Style Game In Paris is Unmatched

ICYMI: Adut Akech Stars In Mugler's 2022 Spring/Summer Collection Film

M.O.T's New Collection Is Full Of Vibrant Pieces Your Closet Needs

BN Cuisine: Check Out This Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe by Sisi Yemmie

Style Muses Are Rocking Stunning Shades Of Pink This Week On #BellaStylista Issue 194

Check out the 9 Kenyan Fashion Influencers on the Rise

Bree Runway is the latest cover star on Dazed Magazine‘s Summer 2022 issue, and we’re obsessed with the cover spread.

The British-Ghanaian breakout pop star is sporting an all-signature denim custom halter, bucket hat, custom-made gloves and resin earrings by Coach. To complete the Coach ensemble, she adds a vintage chain belt by Paumelo Los Angeles,⁠ as the pop sensation shares her formula in becoming a global pop princess, which she believes is doing whatever you want.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dazed (@dazed)

Rocking a signature denim jacket from Coach  and an upcycled silk hooded dress underneath from Osman Studio, the Hackney-born artist spills concerning this era of her music

The vocal range is going to be on full display in a way you haven’t heard before – it’s just gonna feel like fashion, emotion, a party, a cry with your girls, everything Bree Runway is.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dazed (@dazed)

Born and raised in east London, Bree’s instincts for risk-taking stylistic choices were nurtured in the city’s eclectic streets. According to the multi-faceted artist,

Growing up in⁠ the east, I saw freedom. People were trying different shit. My neighbour would go out with pink hair one day, blue hair another day, and I just loved that…In east London, if you’re on some different vibe, you’ve got to have the confidence to stand by it.

Read the full story on DazedDigital.com.

Credits

Photography: @campbelladdy
Styling: @patti_wilson
Hair: @evaniefrausto
Make-up: @marcelogutierrez
Nails @nailglam
⁠Text @jasebyjason
⁠Editor-in-Chief @ibkamara
Art Director @gareth_wrighton

Looks: @coach | @paumelosangeles@osmanstudio | @ysl |@anthonyvaccarello | @eugeniakimnyc |  @sia.arnika| @laruicci

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.

