Style
The Guide you Need for a Dapper Week in Style, Courtesy of Gabriel Akinosho
UK-based fashion influencer Gabriel Akinosho is a super stylish fave whose style is a fusion of classic power suits and sharp streetwear we can’t seem to get enough of.
The menswear creator has a perfectly curated profile and a fondness for styling colours and textures in an impeccable way to fit his aesthetic. From neutrals to vibrant colours, there is never a serve beneath admiration on his Instagram page.
If you’re looking for more ways to elevate your wardrobe, you found the right plug. We have put together seven tasteful outfits for the week using Gabriel Akinosho as a style guide.
Monday
With this ensemble, Monday blues have nothing on you. We would advise swapping the coat to lighter fabrics in hotter regions.
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Switch things up with a stylish colour combo to win all the attention.
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
A touch of pink on Wednesdays as the stylish #BellaStylistas that you are.
View this post on Instagram
Thursdays
This all-black ensemble is everything and could not be more perfect for the eve of the weekend.
View this post on Instagram
Friday
A fit that eases the transition from work to an evening hangout is everything!
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Whether you are hanging with the boys or having a chill day at the park, this look could not be more perfect.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
This colour-blocking perfection could not be more suitable for any Sunday events you’ve got in mind.
View this post on Instagram