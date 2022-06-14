The Guide you Need for a Dapper Week in Style, Courtesy of Gabriel Akinosho

UK-based fashion influencer Gabriel Akinosho is a super stylish fave whose style is a fusion of classic power suits and sharp streetwear we can’t seem to get enough of.

The menswear creator has a perfectly curated profile and a fondness for styling colours and textures in an impeccable way to fit his aesthetic. From neutrals to vibrant colours, there is never a serve beneath admiration on his Instagram page.

If you’re looking for more ways to elevate your wardrobe, you found the right plug. We have put together seven tasteful outfits for the week using Gabriel Akinosho as a style guide.

Monday

With this ensemble, Monday blues have nothing on you. We would advise swapping the coat to lighter fabrics in hotter regions.

Tuesday

Switch things up with a stylish colour combo to win all the attention.

Wednesday

A touch of pink on Wednesdays as the stylish #BellaStylistas that you are.

Thursdays

This all-black ensemble is everything and could not be more perfect for the eve of the weekend.

Friday

A fit that eases the transition from work to an evening hangout is everything!

Saturday

Whether you are hanging with the boys or having a chill day at the park, this look could not be more perfect.

Sunday

This colour-blocking perfection could not be more suitable for any Sunday events you’ve got in mind.

