The Guide you Need for a Dapper Week in Style, Courtesy of Gabriel Akinosho

Ghanaian Pop Star Bree Runway shines on Dazed Magazine’s Summer’22 Cover!

SHEIN & The Or Foundation Lay Groundwork to Tackle Ghana's Textile-Waste

BNStyle Spotlight: Stan Nze & Ijeoma Grace Agwu at The 2022 Septimius Awards

Stan Nze's Street Style Game In Paris is Unmatched

ICYMI: Adut Akech Stars In Mugler's 2022 Spring/Summer Collection Film

M.O.T's New Collection Is Full Of Vibrant Pieces Your Closet Needs

BN Cuisine: Check Out This Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe by Sisi Yemmie

Style Muses Are Rocking Stunning Shades Of Pink This Week On #BellaStylista Issue 194

Check out the 9 Kenyan Fashion Influencers on the Rise

Published

8 hours ago

 on

UK-based fashion influencer Gabriel Akinosho is a super stylish fave whose style is a fusion of classic power suits and sharp streetwear we can’t seem to get enough of.

The menswear creator has a perfectly curated profile and a fondness for styling colours and textures in an impeccable way to fit his aesthetic. From neutrals to vibrant colours, there is never a serve beneath admiration on his Instagram page.

If you’re looking for more ways to elevate your wardrobe, you found the right plug. We have put together seven tasteful outfits for the week using Gabriel Akinosho as a style guide.

Monday

With this ensemble, Monday blues have nothing on you. We would advise swapping the coat to lighter fabrics in hotter regions.

Tuesday 

Switch things up with a stylish colour combo to win all the attention.

Wednesday 

A touch of pink on Wednesdays as the stylish #BellaStylistas that you are.

Thursdays 

This all-black ensemble is everything and could not be more perfect for the eve of the weekend.

Friday 

A fit that eases the transition from work to an evening hangout is everything!

Saturday

Whether you are hanging with the boys or having a chill day at the park, this look could not be more perfect.

Sunday 

This colour-blocking perfection could not be more suitable for any Sunday events you’ve got in mind.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

Leave a Reply

