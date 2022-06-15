Angel & Cross address their friendship in Episode 9 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Missed episode 9 of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye reunion show? Let’s catch you up.

In the latest episode, Angel claimed her friendship with Cross was only beneficial to one party. Cross, on the other hand, believes it is because she made it difficult for them to maintain their friendship.

Lmao! Not Cross calling Angel a player and himself a good person 😂

Cross saw his relationship with Angel as two friends having each other's back and having a good time. Angel agrees.

So for Angel, the reason why she and Cross quarreled a lot in the house was because Cross was hypocritical. As he was doing the same things she was doing in the house and he was always complaining about her.

Cross said in the house, he wanted to get to know more about person. That he cared about her and found her interesting.

After the house, Angel felt Cross didn't want people to know they were friends. She said he'd DM her her pictures with a comment as opposed to leaving same on her posts.

Cross feels he and Angel's friendship kept going off and on outside the house. "Sometimes, I'd call her, and she'll not pick up. Then, I'll try again weeks later, and then maybe she'd pick up…. I was praying for her all this time."

Cross said he was hurt when Angel told him she had a boyfriend sha. We think he felt she didn't carry him along. Because they spoke regularly at the time.

Okay. On "hiding" their friendship, Cross said he wanted Angel to be Angel and Cross to be Cross outside the house. They both didn't accept gifts from #CrossGel fans 😭

"Stay away from the tweets. Stay away from the internet. That's the only way to go forward in life." – Cross Okonkwo, 2022

Ebuka just want to know if there was more to Cross and Angel's friendship. LOL Angel says no.

What exactly is the thing that spoils friendships as soon as the housemates leave the show?

