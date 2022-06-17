Style
Must See: It Was a Vintage Affair at Last Night’s #BBNaija Reunion Show
Last night came with all the drama, as you would expect from any Big Brother Naija reunion. But what caught our eyes were the housemates with their various iterations of vintage fashion.
While the #BBNaijaShineYaEye reunion is closely coming to an end, we can’t help but be appreciative of the many fashion moments served by the geng.
From stand-out fascinators to statement-making vintage frocks, head to the gallery below for all the must-see fashion from last night’s episode.
Maria Chike
Dress: @house_of_jarmaine
Makeup: @bibyonce
Styling: @flora
Jackie Lureino Bent (Jackie B)
Designer: @nonnistics_
Hair: @hair_byjennysglow
Shoot Stylist: @9thavenuecollections
Makeup: @odinz_glam
Hairstylist: @hairbyjoshua01
Phtography: @georgeronku
Roseline Afije (Liquorose)
Styling: @medlinboss
Outfit: @medlincouturecollection
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair styling: @yinkzsignature
Photography: @photokulture
Jumoke Adedoyin (JMK)
Stylist: @easternstylist
Designer: @rennyrouffbyrenny
Makeup: @bridgys_faces
Hair: @d_hairport
Hairstylist: @nicewigbychizzy
Photography: @iam_milare
Fascinator: @fascinator_bysimsworths
Arinola O
Fit: @nolablackng
Hair: @laposhair
Photo: @daetem_
Angel Smith
Yerins Abraham
Outfit: @morafa_official
Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi (Whitemoney)
Styling/Outfit: @makky_sure_designer
Photography: @photokulture