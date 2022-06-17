Must See: It Was a Vintage Affair at Last Night’s #BBNaija Reunion Show

Last night came with all the drama, as you would expect from any Big Brother Naija reunion. But what caught our eyes were the housemates with their various iterations of vintage fashion.

While the #BBNaijaShineYaEye reunion is closely coming to an end, we can’t help but be appreciative of the many fashion moments served by the geng.

From stand-out fascinators to statement-making vintage frocks, head to the gallery below for all the must-see fashion from last night’s episode.

Maria Chike

Dress: @house_of_jarmaine

Makeup: @bibyonce

Styling: @flora

Jackie Lureino Bent (Jackie B)

Designer: @nonnistics_

Hair: @hair_byjennysglow

Shoot Stylist: @9thavenuecollections

Makeup: @odinz_glam

Hairstylist: @hairbyjoshua01

Phtography: @georgeronku

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

Styling: @medlinboss

Outfit: @medlincouturecollection

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair styling: @yinkzsignature

Photography: @photokulture

Jumoke Adedoyin (JMK)

Stylist: @easternstylist

Designer: @rennyrouffbyrenny

Makeup: @bridgys_faces

Hair: @d_hairport

Hairstylist: @nicewigbychizzy

Photography: @iam_milare

Fascinator: @fascinator_bysimsworths

Arinola O

Fit: @nolablackng

Hair: @laposhair

Photo: @daetem_

Angel Smith

Yerins Abraham

Outfit: @morafa_official

Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi (Whitemoney)

Styling/Outfit: @makky_sure_designer

Photography: @photokulture