Must See: It Was a Vintage Affair at Last Night’s #BBNaija Reunion Show

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Last night came with all the drama, as you would expect from any Big Brother Naija reunion. But what caught our eyes were the housemates with their various iterations of vintage fashion.

While the #BBNaijaShineYaEye reunion is closely coming to an end, we can’t help but be appreciative of the many fashion moments served by the geng.

From stand-out fascinators to statement-making vintage frocks, head to the gallery below for all the must-see fashion from last night’s episode.

Maria Chike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

Dress: @house_of_jarmaine

Makeup: @bibyonce

Styling: @flora

Jackie Lureino Bent (Jackie B)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Lureino Bent (@thejackiebent)

Designer: @nonnistics_

Hair: @hair_byjennysglow

Shoot Stylist: @9thavenuecollections

Makeup: @odinz_glam

Hairstylist: @hairbyjoshua01

Phtography: @georgeronku

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Styling: @medlinboss
Outfit: @medlincouturecollection
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair styling: @yinkzsignature
Photography: @photokulture

Jumoke Adedoyin (JMK)

Stylist: @easternstylist
Designer: @rennyrouffbyrenny
Makeup: @bridgys_faces
Hair: @d_hairport
Hairstylist: @nicewigbychizzy
Photography: @iam_milare
Fascinator: @fascinator_bysimsworths

Arinola O

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arin (@thearinolao)

Fit: @nolablackng
Hair: @laposhair
Photo: @daetem_

Angel Smith

Yerins Abraham

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yerins Abraham (@yerinsabraham)

Outfit: @morafa_official

Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi (Whitemoney)

Styling/Outfit: @makky_sure_designer
Photography: @photokulture

 

