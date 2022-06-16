South Sudanese Model Aweng Chuol is Breathtaking in Mugler’s SS22 Visual Campaign

Casey Cadwallader is back with another buzz-worthy campaign for Mugler. For the Spring/Summer 2022 season, the creative director has recruited Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Sora Choi, Chloë Sevigny, Adut Akech and many more to showcase the house’s latest collection.

Paying homage to the boundary-pushing and empowering legacy of the late Thierry Mugler, Cadwallader designed a series of body-sculpting corsets, bodysuits, and leggings with daring cutouts, sheer and ombré body-con minidresses, and separates that are meant to shock the system. There’s also denim fashioned into fierce bustiers and jeans, plus sharply tailored intricately constructed blazers. There’s a provocative touch to the entire collection, making it apt for nights spent on the dance floor.

A rising star that stood out to us in this campaign is the South Sudanese-Australian model, Aweng Chuol. The Sudanese model’s gorgeous features and edge helped her shine amongst other heavy-hitters in this visual campaign.

Watch her shine and stun in the visual campaign below

Credits

Creative director: @cadwallader

Film directors: @torso.solutions

Stylist: @haleywollens

Music: @totalfreefall

Production: @division.global

Set design: @liam.mooore

Choreographer: @supa_blackgirl

Makeup: @daniel_s_makeup

Hair: @olivierschawalder

Nails: @sylviemacmillan.nails