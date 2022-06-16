South Sudanese Model Aweng Chuol is Breathtaking in Mugler’s SS22 Visual Campaign

Connect with us

Casey Cadwallader is back with another buzz-worthy campaign for Mugler. For the Spring/Summer 2022 season, the creative director has recruited Bella HadidMegan Thee StallionSora ChoiChloë Sevigny, Adut Akech and many more to showcase the house’s latest collection.

Paying homage to the boundary-pushing and empowering legacy of the late Thierry Mugler, Cadwallader designed a series of body-sculpting corsets, bodysuits, and leggings with daring cutouts, sheer and ombré body-con minidresses, and separates that are meant to shock the system. There’s also denim fashioned into fierce bustiers and jeans, plus sharply tailored intricately constructed blazers. There’s a provocative touch to the entire collection, making it apt for nights spent on the dance floor.

A rising star that stood out to us in this campaign is the South Sudanese-Australian model, Aweng Chuol. The Sudanese model’s gorgeous features and edge helped her shine amongst other heavy-hitters in this visual campaign.

Watch her shine and stun in the visual campaign below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AWENG🐄 (@awengchuol)

Credits

Creative director: @cadwallader

Film directors: @torso.solutions

Stylist: @haleywollens

Music: @totalfreefall

Production: @division.global

Set design: @liam.mooore

Choreographer: @supa_blackgirl

Makeup: @daniel_s_makeup

Hair: @olivierschawalder

Nails: @sylviemacmillan.nails

