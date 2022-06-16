Hi BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@olivianatalie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle (@priscastyleme)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr Adaeze // content creator (@styletitudebyada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E N G I N E (@bengine.eliscar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salina (@salina_sincerely)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia_hadid (@alicia_krakowska_hadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

That wraps it up for Issue 195!

That wraps it up for Issue 195!

