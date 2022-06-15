BN Style Spotlight: Uzo Aduba’s Fashion Game has been Hitting All the Marks

Uzo Aduba , an Emmy Award-winning actress, has recently captivated us with her charming appearances on the red carpet, at premiere parties, and at award events. The Orange Is The New Black star doesn’t just score onscreen or on movie sets, her fashion game keeps elevating every time we catch a glimpse of the style star. Don’t believe us? follow along for a quick style journey and spotlight on the one and only Uzo Aduba.

She wore a lovely green suit by Sergio Hudson to the opening of her new film LightYear, with her hair straight and centre-parted, striking earrings, and gorgeous makeup emphasized with a sizzling bold pout.

Her second appearance was in an all-white suit by Lafayette 148 New York, which she looked stunning in paired with Louboutin heels. The actor wore her dreads in a snatched high ponytail and smouldering makeup to complete her look, which she accessorized with exquisite jewellery from Jennifer Fisher.

The actor finally arrived at the 2022 Tony Awards in a surreal CONG TRI dress. With a high-slit and plunging neckline, she opted for a sleek bob, soft and dreamy makeup, a pair of gorgeous gold heels by Louboutin, and dainty jewellery from Chopard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba)

For now, those are all the riveting details on Uzo Aduba’s fantastic fashion, Lewks, and style journey this season.

Credits

Look 1

Hair: @hairbyromorgan

Makeup: @carolagmakeup

Stylist: @shionat

Suit: @lafayette148ny

Shoes: @louboutinworld

Jewellery: @jenniferfisherjewelry

Look 2

Stylist: @shionat

Hair: @hairbyromorgan

Makeup: @janicekinjo

Suit: @sergiohudson

Shoes: @moschino

Earrings: @jenniferfisherjewelry

Ring: @ireneneuwirth

Photographer: @kanyaiwana

Look 3