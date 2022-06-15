BN Style Spotlight: Uzo Aduba’s Fashion Game has been Hitting All the Marks

Connect with us

Uzo Aduba , an Emmy Award-winning actress, has recently captivated us with her charming appearances on the red carpet, at premiere parties, and at award events. The Orange Is The New Black star doesn’t just score onscreen or on movie sets, her fashion game keeps elevating every time we catch a glimpse of the style star. Don’t believe us? follow along for a quick style journey and spotlight on the one and only Uzo Aduba.

Her second appearance was in an all-white suit by Lafayette 148 New York, which she looked stunning in paired with Louboutin heels. The actor wore her dreads in a snatched high ponytail and smouldering makeup to complete her look, which she accessorized with exquisite jewellery from Jennifer Fisher.

 

The actor finally arrived at the 2022 Tony Awards in a surreal CONG TRI dress. With a high-slit and plunging neckline, she opted for a sleek bob, soft and dreamy makeup, a pair of gorgeous gold heels by Louboutin, and dainty jewellery from Chopard.

 

For now, those are all the riveting details on Uzo Aduba’s fantastic fashion, Lewks, and style journey this season.

Credits

Look 1

Hair: @hairbyromorgan
Makeup: @carolagmakeup
Stylist: @shionat
Suit: @lafayette148ny
Shoes: @louboutinworld
Jewellery: @jenniferfisherjewelry

Look 2

Stylist: @shionat
Hair: @hairbyromorgan
Makeup: @janicekinjo
Suit: @sergiohudson
Shoes: @moschino
Earrings: @jenniferfisherjewelry
Ring: @ireneneuwirth
Photographer: @kanyaiwana

Look 3

Stylist: @shionat
Hair: @hairbyromorgan
Makeup: @anthonymerante
Dress: @congtriofficial
Shoes: @louboutinworld
Jewelry: @chopard

