Music
Surprise! Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Black Parade”
Beyoncé just dropped a surprise song titled “Black Parade” to celebrate Juneteenth.
Beyoncé shared a post on Instagram announcing the release of “Black Parade” with the caption;
“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power.
“BLACK PARADE” celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”
See the post here;
Listen to the song below;