Starring Bimbo Ademoye, Daniel Etim Effiong and Iveren Antiev, Nollywood producer and scriptwriter Uduak Isong is out with a brand new film titled “Selina” which just premiered on her YouTube channel.

Selina is directed by Bunmi Akingbola.

Synopis:

She’s a local cook with big dreams. Will they come true?

Watch “Selina” below: