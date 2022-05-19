Toke Makinwa does a review of Episode 3 of “The Real Housewives of Lagos” on “Toke Moments” | Watch

Toke Makinwa is back again with another review of the ongoing show “The Real Housewives of Lagos” starring Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

Episode three had a lot of drama, starting with Laura meeting up with Iyabo to apologise for missing her event. She proceeded to talk smack about Carolyna, which Toke says she felt was unnecessary. “You apologise and leave. Why bring other people into it?”

“Then Iyabo the Bone collector takes the message to Chioma, now I also find this messy cos she could have called Carolyna directly. Chioma inserting herself in this beef was also a bit much cos saying you’ll slap her back was uncalled for. it is like a whole maze guys,” she adds.

