Connect with us

Movies & TV News

Mo Abudu's New Netflix Project “Black, Brilliant and Bold" Takes Off with Exclusive Interview with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Editi Effiong Announces Richard Mofe-Damijo as the Chairman of Anakle Films at AFRIFF

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Insta-Famous Or Nothing in Episode 5 of "University of Cruise" | Watch the Teaser

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Dika Ofoma's "A Quiet Monday” Set to Premiere at the Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur in Switzerland

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Mo Abudu's Short Films "Her Perfect Life" and "Iyawo Mi" Now Eligible for Oscars Consideration

Movies & TV Nollywood

First Look at Kanaga Jnr in the Psychological Thriller "Within"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the First Trailer for Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi's New Film "Malaika"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Highlights from the #AFRIFF2023 Opening Gala

Movies & TV News

AFRIFF 2023: Indigenous to Global 2.0 Kicks Of Tonight | Here's all You Need to Know!

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

You First Look at Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Supernatural Thriller Set for 2024 Release

Movies & TV

Mo Abudu’s New Netflix Project “Black, Brilliant and Bold” Takes Off with Exclusive Interview with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Nigerian media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her interview with the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for her upcoming Netflix venture, “Black, Brilliant, and Bold.”

Mo Abudu announced the start of her latest collaborative Netflix venture, “Black, Brilliant, and Bold,” on November 4, 2023, in a post on her official Instagram page. She said,

“Good morning, beautiful people, I’m thrilled to announce the start of a new chapter in my life as I kick off production today, November 4th, 2023, for a project close to my heart. This project, which has been two years in the making during my tenure as an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School and the Hutchins Centre for African and African American Research, celebrates the incredible achievements of black women.

In various fields, from science and technology to arts and activism, politics, and beyond, black women have made significant contributions that often go unnoticed. It’s high time we changed that narrative. Our mission is to highlight and celebrate these accomplishments, inspiring future generations and promoting a more inclusive and equitable society.

Today, I’m in Paris to conduct a special interview, and I can’t wait to unveil our special guest to you! It’s been a while since my “Moments With Mo” days, and it’s a great feeling to be back creating this global series.

I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors and platform partners; your trust in me means everything. More details about our partners will be coming soon. This project is incredibly important, and I’m thrilled to have created it. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting journey of being BLACK, BRILLIANT AND BOLD.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Mo Abudu’s meeting with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva is expected to be the first in a long series of interviews with amazing black women.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Photo Credit: @NOIweala

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Hannah Ajala: Celebrating Our Yoruba Heritage Through Our Wedding in The UK

Should the “Married Men Rizz” Thread Be Considered Entertaining?

From Hustling for Bed Space at UNILAG to Making a First Class at the University of Ibadan, Read All The Topnotch BN Campus Stories 

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating and Inspiring Men Through the Story of Joseph

Nana Akua Amofa: Is the Use of Digital Public Relations Engaging Audiences Better?
css.php