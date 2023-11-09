Mo Abudu’s New Netflix Project “Black, Brilliant and Bold” Takes Off with Exclusive Interview with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala



Nigerian media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her interview with the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for her upcoming Netflix venture, “Black, Brilliant, and Bold.”

Mo Abudu announced the start of her latest collaborative Netflix venture, “Black, Brilliant, and Bold,” on November 4, 2023, in a post on her official Instagram page. She said,

“Good morning, beautiful people, I’m thrilled to announce the start of a new chapter in my life as I kick off production today, November 4th, 2023, for a project close to my heart. This project, which has been two years in the making during my tenure as an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School and the Hutchins Centre for African and African American Research, celebrates the incredible achievements of black women.

In various fields, from science and technology to arts and activism, politics, and beyond, black women have made significant contributions that often go unnoticed. It’s high time we changed that narrative. Our mission is to highlight and celebrate these accomplishments, inspiring future generations and promoting a more inclusive and equitable society.

Today, I’m in Paris to conduct a special interview, and I can’t wait to unveil our special guest to you! It’s been a while since my “Moments With Mo” days, and it’s a great feeling to be back creating this global series.

I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors and platform partners; your trust in me means everything. More details about our partners will be coming soon. This project is incredibly important, and I’m thrilled to have created it. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting journey of being BLACK, BRILLIANT AND BOLD.”

Mo Abudu’s meeting with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva is expected to be the first in a long series of interviews with amazing black women.

