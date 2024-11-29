World Trade Organisation Reappoints Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for Second Term as Director-General

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has reappointed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as its Director-General for a second term. Her reappointment will take effect on 1 September 2025, as confirmed in a statement released today.

Following the General Council’s decision to extend her term for another four years, Director-General Okonjo-Iweala shared a message of gratitude:

I am deeply honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General Council and its 166 Members. It is a privilege to continue serving as Director-General for a second four-year term.

Reflecting on the WTO’s role during her first term, she added:

In recent years, the WTO has played a vital role in helping Members navigate pressing global challenges, including the pandemic, conflict, and heightened geopolitical tensions. I commend Members for their hard work and determination in achieving progress despite unprecedented levels of uncertainty and rapid economic shifts. “As we look ahead, I remain firmly committed to delivering results that matter—results that ultimately improve the lives of people around the world. By promoting trade as a driver of economic growth and resilience, the WTO will continue to provide a collaborative platform for Members to address shared global challenges. “I am deeply committed to working alongside the talented and dedicated staff of the WTO to build a more inclusive, equitable, and rules-based multilateral trading system that benefits all.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala first assumed office as Director-General on March 1, 2021, becoming both the first woman and first African to lead the WTO. Her first term is set to conclude on August 31, 2025. Her reappointment underscores the strong support for her efforts to enhance the WTO’s relevance and its capacity to address the evolving challenges of global trade.