Connect with us

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Everyone is Making an Effort to Keep the World Smiling | WATCH

BN TV Comedy

Taaooma wants You to Stay At Home & Practice Social Distancing

BN TV

A New Episode of Bovi’s “Back To School” Series is Here! | Watch

BN TV Sweet Spot

Wedding Channel Africa is Celebrating Mother's Day with Beautiful Motherhood stories from These Women | Watch

BN TV

Niyi Akinmolayan is Ensuring Everyone is Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Up on Episode 1 - 9 of Obi Emelonye's Medical TV Series "Heart and Soul"

BN TV

These 5 Celebrity Vloggers are Ones to Watch Out For in 2020

BN TV

WATCH this Hilarious Skit featuring Kalistus, Philomena & Jollof Rice Gone Bad

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We Can't Forget these Music Stars & their Delectable Performances in Nollywood Movies

BN TV

This Snail Dodo Recipe by Telande World is Absolutely Irresistible | WATCH

BN TV

Everyone is Making an Effort to Keep the World Smiling | WATCH

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

First of all… Take a deep breathe and say, “Everything will be okay.”

Yes, it’s another day and the coronavirus pandemic is still out there infecting people (reality), but don’t let that weigh you down. Keep smiling. Be full of positivity, stay calm, and remember to always stay clean.

One fascinating thing that we’ve seen all over the world are wonderful acts of kindness prevailing in this trying period. People are coming together to sing on balconies in Italy, a neighbourhood setting up groups to offer support to the elderly or vulnerable – like collecting groceries, calling up people for a chat, people creating choreographed dances with TikTok…

All these wonderful acts of kindness remind us of the song, “We are the world,” the lyrics, “There comes a time/ When we heed a certain call/ When the world must come together as one/ There are people dying/ Oh, and it’s time to lend a hand to life/ The greatest gift of all…” are probably the right ones we should all listen to.

To be honest, last week was really hectic and devastating, but some people still found a way to keep the world smiling.

These videos will definitely make you smile:

View this post on Instagram

Video: @cnn @martinsavidge

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

View this post on Instagram

Well done, @albertogestoso @alexlebrontorrent

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

Here’s proof that you can still show kindness to the vulnerable

View this post on Instagram

* English version below *⁣ ⁣ Ein ganz besonders tolles Beispiel von #supportduringcorona zeigt sich gerade in Berlin-Rixdorf. Hier wurde heute Morgen von Nachbar*innen ein Gabenzaun ins Leben gerufen, an dem Lebensmittel- und Kleidungsspenden für Menschen ohne Obdach hinterlassen werden können. Bis jetzt sind die vielen Spendenabgaben quasi unberührt. Deshalb: Wenn du in Berlin-Neukölln lebst und Menschen begegnest, die Bedarf an den Spenden haben könnten, erzähle ihnen davon. Und/oder teile diesen Post, damit die Info die Runde machen kann 🧡⁣ ⁣ ————————⁣ ⁣ A particularly great example of #supportduringcorona is currently on show in Berlin-Rixdorf. This morning, neighbours created a gift fence where food and clothing donations for people without shelter can be left. Up to now the many donations have been almost untouched. Therefore: If you live in Berlin-Neukölln and meet people who might need the donations, tell them about it. And/or share this post, so that the information can spread 🧡⁣ ⁣ #supportduringcorona #nachbarschaftshilfe #obdachlosenhilfe #nachbarschaftschallenge #neighbourhoodsupport #supportthehomeless #risikogruppe #corona #solidarity #spreadlove #zusammenhalt #community #coronahilfe ⁠#coronahelp #coronaberlin

A post shared by vostel.de (@vostelvolunteering) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temitope Isedowo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chidinma Eke: Social Distancing? What’s that?

Eniola Olaosebikan: Dear Teenage Me

BN Book Excerpt: Identity by Oluwatosin Arodudu

The Future of the Nigeria’s Unity May Be in the Hands of Young Nigerians

Advertisement
css.php