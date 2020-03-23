BN TV
Everyone is Making an Effort to Keep the World Smiling | WATCH
First of all… Take a deep breathe and say, “Everything will be okay.”
Yes, it’s another day and the coronavirus pandemic is still out there infecting people (reality), but don’t let that weigh you down. Keep smiling. Be full of positivity, stay calm, and remember to always stay clean.
One fascinating thing that we’ve seen all over the world are wonderful acts of kindness prevailing in this trying period. People are coming together to sing on balconies in Italy, a neighbourhood setting up groups to offer support to the elderly or vulnerable – like collecting groceries, calling up people for a chat, people creating choreographed dances with TikTok…
All these wonderful acts of kindness remind us of the song, “We are the world,” the lyrics, “There comes a time/ When we heed a certain call/ When the world must come together as one/ There are people dying/ Oh, and it’s time to lend a hand to life/ The greatest gift of all…” are probably the right ones we should all listen to.
To be honest, last week was really hectic and devastating, but some people still found a way to keep the world smiling.
These videos will definitely make you smile:
Hey guys… let’s stay safe please… practice social distancing or better still quarantine. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/OA6m4AJNSJ
— MÓŃKELE ❤️ (@_Taaooma) March 23, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Social distancing is important, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits. @Miguel, @CharliePuth – you want next? Learn more about how you can take action to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at @WHO and @GlblCtzn globalcitizen.org/coronavirus #TogetherAtHome
Opera singer Bryan Hymel sings to the residents at Lambeth House as they watch from the balconies. What a lovely act of kindness. pic.twitter.com/C8twH54dHf
— Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) March 21, 2020
These Spanish policemen know exactly how to cheer up a city on lockdown. Just gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️
pic.twitter.com/of8LBJqYNG
— Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) March 22, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Dustin Sanders and his wife (they’ve been trying to have kids for 13 years) had to cancel their gender reveal due to #Covid19 and went live of FB instead; this was what happened after the video was over ❤️❤️ Video: dustin_sfa/Twitter #BellaNaija #love #BNSweetSpot #SweetSpot bellanaija.com
Here’s proof that you can still show kindness to the vulnerable
View this post on Instagram
* English version below * Ein ganz besonders tolles Beispiel von #supportduringcorona zeigt sich gerade in Berlin-Rixdorf. Hier wurde heute Morgen von Nachbar*innen ein Gabenzaun ins Leben gerufen, an dem Lebensmittel- und Kleidungsspenden für Menschen ohne Obdach hinterlassen werden können. Bis jetzt sind die vielen Spendenabgaben quasi unberührt. Deshalb: Wenn du in Berlin-Neukölln lebst und Menschen begegnest, die Bedarf an den Spenden haben könnten, erzähle ihnen davon. Und/oder teile diesen Post, damit die Info die Runde machen kann 🧡 ———————— A particularly great example of #supportduringcorona is currently on show in Berlin-Rixdorf. This morning, neighbours created a gift fence where food and clothing donations for people without shelter can be left. Up to now the many donations have been almost untouched. Therefore: If you live in Berlin-Neukölln and meet people who might need the donations, tell them about it. And/or share this post, so that the information can spread 🧡 #supportduringcorona #nachbarschaftshilfe #obdachlosenhilfe #nachbarschaftschallenge #neighbourhoodsupport #supportthehomeless #risikogruppe #corona #solidarity #spreadlove #zusammenhalt #community #coronahilfe #coronahelp #coronaberlin
In #Turkey, people have started to leave food packets on the road for the poor and the needy who cannot earn due to #COVIDー19 lockdown.
Love you #Turks for representing us. pic.twitter.com/UY1OkWdsyo
— Rana Rehan 009🇵🇰🇵🇰 🇹🇷 🇨🇳 (@RanaReh18086299) March 22, 2020
can’t believe the act of kindness from our neighbours today, as a student paramedic i am no longer allowed to be out on ambulance placement but i still have to attend other placements and my dad (paramedic) still working busy 12 hour shifts and this has absolutely made our days❤️ pic.twitter.com/XFkIZG1Urd
— reagan (@reaganchristiee) March 22, 2020