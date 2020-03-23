Connect with us

Taaooma wants You to Stay At Home & Practice Social Distancing

Everyone is Making an Effort to Keep the World Smiling | WATCH

A New Episode of Bovi’s “Back To School” Series is Here! | Watch

Wedding Channel Africa is Celebrating Mother's Day with Beautiful Motherhood stories from These Women | Watch

Niyi Akinmolayan is Ensuring Everyone is Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

Catch Up on Episode 1 - 9 of Obi Emelonye's Medical TV Series "Heart and Soul"

These 5 Celebrity Vloggers are Ones to Watch Out For in 2020

WATCH this Hilarious Skit featuring Kalistus, Philomena & Jollof Rice Gone Bad

We Can't Forget these Music Stars & their Delectable Performances in Nollywood Movies

This Snail Dodo Recipe by Telande World is Absolutely Irresistible | WATCH

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Sanitized slap, that’s what Iya Taao is distributing for those not observing social distancing in Taaooma’s new skit.

The comedian shared a new clip on her Twitter, and in it, Iya Taao is telling all of us to sit at home and sanitise. When you want to cough? You dab!

And if you don’t listen? Well, you know Iya Taao’s favorite implementation tool.

Check out the clip:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

