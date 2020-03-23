BN TV
Taaooma wants You to Stay At Home & Practice Social Distancing
Sanitized slap, that’s what Iya Taao is distributing for those not observing social distancing in Taaooma’s new skit.
The comedian shared a new clip on her Twitter, and in it, Iya Taao is telling all of us to sit at home and sanitise. When you want to cough? You dab!
And if you don’t listen? Well, you know Iya Taao’s favorite implementation tool.
Check out the clip:
Hey guys… let’s stay safe please… practice social distancing or better still quarantine. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/OA6m4AJNSJ
— MÓŃKELE ❤️ (@_Taaooma) March 23, 2020