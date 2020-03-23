Taaooma wants You to Stay At Home & Practice Social Distancing

Sanitized slap, that’s what Iya Taao is distributing for those not observing social distancing in Taaooma’s new skit.

The comedian shared a new clip on her Twitter, and in it, Iya Taao is telling all of us to sit at home and sanitise. When you want to cough? You dab!

And if you don’t listen? Well, you know Iya Taao’s favorite implementation tool.

Check out the clip: